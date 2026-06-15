A woman confronted a shopkeeper in Spain's Madrid for allegedly secretly photographing her without permission, raising concerns over consent, privacy and accountability.

A woman confronted a shopkeeper in Spain's Madrid for allegedly secretly photographing her without permission, raising concerns over consent, privacy and accountability. In the now-viral video, the woman can be seen entering the store and confronting the shopkeeper, alleging that he had taken her pictures covertly while she was inside the shop. The man, instead of verbally responding or denying the accusation, bends down and touches her feet as an apology.

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The woman in the video can be heard saying, “I just went to the shop to buy some beers and I caught the shopkeeper taking pics of me”. In the second frame she is seen confronting the shopkeeper, “Why are you smiling?”

“I have calmed down now, but if left me shaken,” she added.

The video further shows as she tries to leave the shop continuously asking the man to move away, the man follows her with desperate apology, saying, “I am sorry”.

For many online users, it appeared less like accountability and more like a reaction triggered only after being caught.

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‘Respect After Being Caught’: Video triggers reactions

The video has triggered reactions, with many users questioning the nature of the apology. Many stated that the shopkeeper's reaction does not address the core issue, the alleged violation of privacy, but instead reflects a moment of damage control after confrontation.

A user wrote, “Caught red-handed secretly filming a woman and then dropping to his knees begging Zero dignity. This is exactly why locals get fed up and demand deportations. Respect women or stay home. Simple as that.”

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Another user commented, "Getting caught is what changed his behavior, not his intentions."

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(DISCLAIMER: This report is based on a viral video and available information. Asianetnews English has not independently verified the authenticity of the claims made in this video.)