Russian plan carrying Ukrainian prisoners of war crashes; many feared dead

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported an unspecified "incident" in the Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city. He stated his intention to inspect the site, confirming that investigators and emergency workers were already present at the scene.

In a tragic incident, a Russian Ilyushin Il-76 military transport plane crashed on Wednesday in the Belgorod region, as reported by Reuters, citing the state news agency RIA and quoting the defense ministry. The crash was captured in a video posted on a social media site by Baza, a channel linked to Russian security services, showing a large aircraft plummeting to the ground and erupting in a vast fireball.

The Ilyushin Il-76 is a military transport aircraft specifically designed for airlifting troops, cargo, military equipment, and weapons. With a normal crew of five people, it has the capacity to carry up to 90 passengers.

Ex-Australia PM Scott Morrison 'calls it a day', quits politics for new roles in the global corporate sector

Local governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported an unspecified "incident" in the Korochansky district, northeast of Belgorod city. He stated his intention to inspect the site, confirming that investigators and emergency workers were already present at the scene. Meanwhile, the Kremlin responded to inquiries by stating that it is actively looking into the situation.

Notably, the Belgorod region, which shares a border with Ukraine, has experienced frequent hostilities from Ukraine in recent months. This includes a December missile strike that resulted in the tragic loss of 25 lives. The proximity to the Ukrainian border adds complexity to the investigation and raises questions about potential geopolitical implications.

Explained: Canada introduces cap on International students, How does it affect Indian students, rental crisis