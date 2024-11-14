PHOTOS: Sonu Srinivas Gowda's dream home inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma'

Social media star and Bigg Boss contestant Sonu Srinivas Gowda completed her dream home in her father’s hometown, blending tradition and modernity. She celebrated the housewarming with family, rituals, and a pooja ceremony. The house, inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma', reflects his heritage and aspirations.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 1:02 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 1:02 PM IST

For the past year, Sonu shared updates on YouTube and Instagram about her dream home, which she meticulously renovated to preserve her father’s legacy while adding modern touches. A key feature of the house is its 15 majestic pillars, blending traditional charm with contemporary style, creating a timeless atmosphere.

article_image2

The festivities began on November 11 with Chappara Puja. The following day, Sonu, dressed in a blue designer half saree, participated in a pooja ceremony with her family at the entrance of the new home.

article_image3

For the past year, she has been sharing videos about building a house in her village. She has rebuilt her ancestral home, preserving its traditional charm.

article_image4

This is a pillared house, and she has retained around 15 pillars in the design. Even with the modern design, the pillars in the hall are a major highlight. The house, inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma' movie, stands as a testament to Sonu’s commitment to honouring her family legacy while embracing the future.

article_image5

The housewarming ceremony took place on November 12th and 13th. A 'Chappara Puja' was performed on November 11th. On the 12th, she performed a puja wearing a silk saree.

article_image6

Sonu Srinivas Gowda performed the housewarming 'homa' and puja with her mother, brother, and in-laws.

article_image7

Sonu wore a blue designer half-saree for the housewarming. The child actress from the Lakshmi Nivas serial also attended.

article_image8

Sonu has been shopping for the past month. She gave return gifts to special guests and plastic plates to family members.

Jacqueline Fernandez claims innocence in Sukesh Chandrasekhar 200 crore money laundering case; Read

THIS is the richest family in Bollywood, it's not the Bachchans or the Khans; Check HERE

Aadujeevitham: Prithviraj Sukumaran's survival drama gets two nominations at Hollywood Music in Media Awards

Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal 'kidnapped', 'urinated' on 18- year old boy? Know SHOCKING details

Salman Khan receives legal notice as 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' lands in trouble; know details

Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures

Kareena, Salman to Ranbir: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Vice President to inaugurate Kashi's Namo Ghat with iconic 'Namaste' sculpture on November 15

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

