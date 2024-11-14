PHOTOS: Sonu Srinivas Gowda's dream home inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma'

Social media star and Bigg Boss contestant Sonu Srinivas Gowda completed her dream home in her father’s hometown, blending tradition and modernity. She celebrated the housewarming with family, rituals, and a pooja ceremony. The house, inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma', reflects his heritage and aspirations.

For the past year, Sonu shared updates on YouTube and Instagram about her dream home, which she meticulously renovated to preserve her father’s legacy while adding modern touches. A key feature of the house is its 15 majestic pillars, blending traditional charm with contemporary style, creating a timeless atmosphere.

The festivities began on November 11 with Chappara Puja. The following day, Sonu, dressed in a blue designer half saree, participated in a pooja ceremony with her family at the entrance of the new home.

This is a pillared house, and she has retained around 15 pillars in the design. Even with the modern design, the pillars in the hall are a major highlight. The house, inspired by Puneeth Rajkumar's 'Paramathma' movie, stands as a testament to Sonu’s commitment to honouring her family legacy while embracing the future.

Sonu Srinivas Gowda performed the housewarming 'homa' and puja with her mother, brother, and in-laws.

Sonu wore a blue designer half-saree for the housewarming. The child actress from the Lakshmi Nivas serial also attended.

Sonu has been shopping for the past month. She gave return gifts to special guests and plastic plates to family members.

