    Ex-Australia PM Scott Morrison 'calls it a day', quits politics for new roles in the global corporate sector

    Scott Morrison has decided to quit politics in Australia. The Former Australian Prime Minister is eyeing global strategic advisory roles focused on the US and Indo-Pacific in the sectors including defense and funding of defense startups.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

    Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday announced that he would be moving on from politics to newer challenges in the global corporate sector. Scott Morrison will be stepping down from Parliament in February marking an end to his 16-year representative stint in Sydney's Cook consistency. A byelection is expected to take place in April. 

    Scott Morrison revealed that he is looking forward to new challenges in the global corporate sector and spending more time with his family. The 30th Prime Minister of Australia is eyeing global strategic advisory roles focused on the US and Indo-Pacific in the sectors including defense and funding of defense startups. Though, such roles are readily available for the former Australian PM in Washington but Morrison has revealed that he would want to stay in Australia.

    Also Read: BBC, CNN headlines on Ram Mandir ignite social media; users term it 'hate-mongering'

    Scott Morrison said, “By giving advance notice of my intention to leave parliament at the end of February, this will give my party ample time to select a great new candidate who I know will do what’s best for our community and bring fresh energy and commitment to the job.” The Liberal Party is expected to field a female candidate as the successor of Scott Morrison in the Cook consistency to gender balance.

    The Ex Australian Prime Minister has had a mixed stint in the field of politics. Scott Morrison was sworn in as the 30th Australian Prime Minister in 2018 and continued till his term ended in 2022 owing to a defeat against Anthony Albanese. Scott Morrison received a huge backlash from the Australian public for his handling of the 2019-2020 Black Summer bushfires and the Covid-19 pandemic.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 6:25 PM IST
