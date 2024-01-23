Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: Canada introduces cap on International students, How does it affect Indian students, rental crisis

    Justin Trudeau's Canadian government introduced a cap on the inflow of International Students that is expected to hugely impact Indian students. With crashing ratings of Trudeau ahead of general elections next year, the liberal government in Canada has taken the drastic step.

    Explained: Canada introduces cap on International Students, how does it affect Indian students, rental crisis avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 5:20 PM IST

    The Justin Trudeau-led Canadian government has introduced new norms for International Students which involves a massive cap on the inflow. The government brought a 35 percent cut compared to last year limiting the issuance of study visas to 360,000 per year. The ordinance is for 2 years but experts believe this could continue for a while.

    Indian students prefer Canada over any other nation in terms of studying abroad. For years, Canada has been welcoming International Students as India amounts to 40 percent of overseas students in the North American nation. Last year 1,18,095 Indian students were awarded study visas by the Canadian government.

    Also Read: Explained: How is the Myanmar Rebel crisis impacting India, what is the latest spillover effect?

    However, with the booming inflow, rental prices in Canada soared towards a 7.7 percent increase in 2023. The housing crisis has become a major debating point in Canadian society as locals are finding it extremely hard with inflation. Justin Trudeau’s failed economic prices have resulted in an increase in unemployment, housing rents, and inflation.

    Latest Opinion polls suggest that Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has gathered the lead in ratings against incumbent Justin Trudeau ahead of the general elections next year. Amidst this, Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government moved towards capping the inflow of international students which could bring down the housing crisis in control in the long term.

    There is no immediate fix for the failure of Justin Trudeau’s economic policies that have enabled an economic crisis in the North American nation. Indian students will be affected by the capping policy as the new law suggests that no postgraduate work permit will be allocated to students barring those enrolled in Master's or doctoral programmes. The easiest way for Indian students to get Permanent Residence (PR) was to obtain a postgraduate work permit; however, with the closure of that, Indian students are now likely to look at other popular study destinations like the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

    The trickle-down effect from the protectionist policies of Trudeau's government will also be felt by Canadians. Domestic consumption will go down due to the capping. The universities that book massive profits due to International Students are expected to bear a loss of at least $16.4 billion annually. Moreover, businesses like the restaurant and retail sector are likely to feel the immediate effect as well.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 5:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Backseat boss: Woman calls in sick and boards flight, spots boss seated on same plane! vkp

    Backseat boss: Woman calls in sick and boards flight, spots boss seated on same plane!

    Pakistani father kills son for hoisting Imran Khan's PTI flag at home, chilling crime destroys family avv

    Pakistani father kills son for hoisting Imran Khan's PTI flag at home, chilling crime destroys family

    Explained: How is the Myanmar Rebel crisis impacting India, what is the latest spillover effect? avv

    Explained: How is the Myanmar Rebel crisis impacting India, what is the latest spillover effect?

    WATCH Japanese scientists capture groundbreaking footage of plants 'talking' through airborne signals snt

    WATCH: Japanese scientists capture groundbreaking footage of plants 'talking' through airborne signals

    Centre likely to build 23km long sea bridge between India - Sri Lanka through Dhanushkodi: Report vkp

    Centre likely to build 23km long sea bridge between India - Sri Lanka through Dhanushkodi: Report

    Recent Stories

    Oscar Awards 2024: When and where to watch the nominations in India RKK

    Oscar Awards 2024: When and where to watch the nominations in India

    What is the difference between Constitution Day and Republic Day? anr

    What is the difference between Constitution Day and Republic Day?

    Ram mandir: Pickpockets prey on pilgrims during Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration AJR

    Ram mandir: Pickpockets prey on pilgrims during Ayodhya's Ram Temple inauguration

    Ram Mandir What are dos and donts for darshan in Ayodhya gcw

    Ram Mandir: What are dos & don’ts for darshan in Ayodhya?

    Football Liverpool confirms severity of Mohamed Salah's Injury; Extensive rehabilitation program ahead for the forward osf

    Liverpool confirms severity of Mohamed Salah's injury; Extensive rehabilitation program ahead for the forward

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon