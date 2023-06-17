Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin confirms first nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus was a reminder to the West that it could not inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. He added, "I see no need for Russia to resort to nuclear weapons for now."

Russia has already stationed a first batch of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said. He said that his deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus was a warning to the West that it could not cause Russia to suffer a strategic loss.

Addressing Russia's flagship economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said, "I see no need for Russia to resort to nuclear weapons for now. These would only be used if Russia's territory or state was threatened."

Belarus, a significant supporter of Russia, served as the starting point for Putin's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February of last year. The first such deployment by Moscow of shorter-range nuclear weapons might be applied on the battlefield.

Also Read | American politicians, Indian diaspora looking to give grand welcome as PM Modi set to visit US

"As you know, we were negotiating with our ally, (Belarusian President (Alexander) Lukashenko, that we would move a part of these tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus -- this has happened," Putin was reported as saying.

"The first nuclear warheads were shipped to Belarusian soil. merely the initial ones, the initial portion. However, we'll finish this project before the end of the summer or the year," he added.

Small nuclear warheads and delivery systems known as tactical nuclear weapons are designed for limited strikes or employment on the battlefield. The deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus comes at a time when Ukraine has upped the ante against Russia and its forces are advancing in southern sectors of their counter-offensive against Russian occupation troops. The Russian step is nonetheless being watched closely by Washington and its allies as well as by China, which has repeatedly cautioned against the use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Also Read | Days after horror attack in Egypt, now shark stirs panic on Alicante beach in Spain - WATCH