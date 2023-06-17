Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Russia-Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin confirms first nuclear weapons moved to Belarus

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said his deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus was a reminder to the West that it could not inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. He added, "I see no need for Russia to resort to nuclear weapons for now."

    Russia Ukraine war Vladimir Putin confirms first nuclear weapons moved to Belarus gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2023, 10:01 AM IST

    Russia has already stationed a first batch of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said. He said that his deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus was a warning to the West that it could not cause Russia to suffer a strategic loss.

    Addressing Russia's flagship economic forum in St Petersburg, Putin said, "I see no need for Russia to resort to nuclear weapons for now. These would only be used if Russia's territory or state was threatened."

    Belarus, a significant supporter of Russia, served as the starting point for Putin's all-out invasion of Ukraine in February of last year. The first such deployment by Moscow of shorter-range nuclear weapons might be applied on the battlefield.

    Also Read | American politicians, Indian diaspora looking to give grand welcome as PM Modi set to visit US

    "As you know, we were negotiating with our ally, (Belarusian President (Alexander) Lukashenko, that we would move a part of these tactical nuclear weapons to the territory of Belarus -- this has happened," Putin was reported as saying.

    "The first nuclear warheads were shipped to Belarusian soil. merely the initial ones, the initial portion. However, we'll finish this project before the end of the summer or the year," he added.

    Small nuclear warheads and delivery systems known as tactical nuclear weapons are designed for limited strikes or employment on the battlefield. The deployment of nuclear weapons to Belarus comes at a time when Ukraine has upped the ante against Russia and its forces are advancing in southern sectors of their counter-offensive against Russian occupation troops. The Russian step is nonetheless being watched closely by Washington and its allies as well as by China, which has repeatedly cautioned against the use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

    Also Read | Days after horror attack in Egypt, now shark stirs panic on Alicante beach in Spain - WATCH

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    American politicians, Indian diaspora looking to give a grand welcome as PM Modi set to visit US AJR

    American politicians, Indian diaspora looking to give grand welcome as PM Modi set to visit US

    Days after horror attack in Egypt, now shark stirs panic on Alicante beach in Spain - WATCH snt

    Days after horror attack in Egypt, now shark stirs panic on Alicante beach in Spain - WATCH

    23 year old Brazilian man charged with murder of Hyderabad student Tejaswini Kontham in UK gcw

    23-year-old Brazilian man charged with murder of Hyderabad student Tejaswini Kontham in UK

    Baby without egg and sperm! Scientists create 'synthetic' human embryos in major breakthrough AJR

    Baby without egg and sperm! Scientists create 'synthetic' human embryos in major breakthrough

    Avtar Khanda, the mastermind behind March 19 protest at Indian high commission in London, dead: Report AJR

    Avtar Khanda, the mastermind behind March 19 protest at Indian high commission in London, dead: Report

    Recent Stories

    Tamil Nadu BJP secy SG Suryah arrested; BJP says 'arrests will not deter us'

    Tamil Nadu BJP secy SG Suryah arrested; BJP says 'arrests will not deter us'

    BGMI redeem codes for June 17 Use these rewards and get FREE skin weapons more gcw

    BGMI redeem codes for June 17: Use these rewards and get FREE skin, weapons & more

    12 days on, certificate forgery case accused ex-SFI leader K Vidya still absconding anr

    12 days on, certificate forgery case accused ex-SFI leader K Vidya still absconding

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 17 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Petrol and Diesel Price Today, 17 June: Minor changes in fuel rates; check cost per litre in your city

    Kerala news LIVE 17 June 2023 Latest Updates Highlights major developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: 12 days on, certificate forgery case accused ex-SFI leader K Vidya still absconding

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon