    American politicians, Indian diaspora looking to give grand welcome as PM Modi set to visit US

    Asserting that the growing importance of the relationship between India and the US cannot be overstated, a top American Congressman has said that the two sides' shared commitment to democracy and economic freedom serves to build peace and stability in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    US Representative Ami Bera has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the United States of America next week and is going to be an opportunity to work on trade ties between the US and India. At the invitation of US President Joe Biden, PM Modi will be on a state visit to the US from June 21 to June 24.

    During his visit, PM Modi will address the joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time. Biden and US First Lady Jill Biden will host PM Modi for a state dinner at the White House on June 22.

    Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown opened up about PM Modi visit to the US and said, "We welcome PM Narendra Modi to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian-American community. We are looking forward to strengthening the relations between the two countries."

    "This is a relationship to be celebrated as we welcome India's Prime Minister to Washington, D.C., next week," Congressman Bill Posey said in his remarks on the House floor.

    Last week, Congressman Joe Wilson in his speech on the House floor said that the 4-million-strong Indian-American community has achieved the highest per capita income of all immigrant populations in America, with political success symbolized by Governor, Ambassador, and Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley of South Carolina.

