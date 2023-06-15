Days after horror attack in Egypt, now shark stirs panic on Alicante beach in Spain - WATCH

Days after shocking shark attack in Egypt, video of bathers trying to run to safety through waist-deep water as a shark nears the shoreline off a Costa Blanca beach in Spain's Alicante has gone viral.

To alert locals and tourists about the large fish and urge them to leave the water as soon as possible, lifeguards blew their whistles. According to reports, the incident took place at Aguamarina Beach in Orihuela Costa around 10 am on Thursday, days after a tourist in the Red Sea was mauled to pieces by a shark.

One woman is reported to have had a panic attack when she realised the shark was right next to her. She is believed to have been an old person who was being carried out of the water by Good Samaritans. According to early reports, it was a tintorera, or blue shark, measuring around seven feet long.

Emergency personnel, including local police, looked for it but were unsuccessful; it is believed to have swum back to the sea without being observed.

The beginning of the beach's lifeguard service and the shark sighting were related events.

In July 2016, an attack on a traveller in Elche, close to Alicante, was attributed to a blue shark. The victim, a 40-year-old man, was taken to the hospital right away and given sutures for a hand cut. First responders reported the bite was "large" and that as the man emerged from the water, blood was gushing from the wound.

A blue shark, one of the most frequent in Spain, surfaced off the crowded Majorcan beach of Calas de Majorca on the island's east coast in August 2018, sending people running from the water in fear.

On the southeast coast of Majorca, at a place called Cala Llombards, in April, footage of an almost seven-foot shark that was also thought to be a tintorera was captured in the waves.

Last week, 23-year-old Russian tourist Vladimir Popov was dragged underwater and mauled by a tiger shark last week off the Hurghada resort in the Egyptian Red Sea. Later, after the shark had been fatally clubbed by beachgoers, his remains were discovered within its stomach.

In June 2021, a shark ambushed a 37-year-old traveller at a Red Sea resort in Aqaba, Jordan. The man suddenly started to graze the ocean while parasailing. Then a shark jumped out of the sea and bit off part of his leg, miraculously saving the visitor from being pulled under. He was viciously bit, and the attack left him with severe wounds.

A visitor was killed by a shark near Sahl Hasheesh, Egypt, in July of last year.