In a Toronto address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that India achieved 'Vishwaguru' status through selfless service, not by being a superpower. He highlighted India's tradition of offering refuge and spreading knowledge instead of seeking dominance.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that India became a "Vishwaguru" (world teacher) through its selfless service to humanity rather than by acting as a "Mahashakti" (superpower), emphasising that the country's civilisational DNA is rooted in universal friendship, refuge, and respect for diversity.

Addressing the "Hindu Vishwa Bandhu - Embrace the World in Friendship" gathering in Toronto, Bhagwat highlighted India's historical role as a sanctuary for those fleeing persecution and war worldwide. "One may call Bharat a superpower, but it was not one. It served the world and by its own character, it became 'Vishwaguru', not Mahashakti," he said.

A History of Humanitarian Aid

Bhagwat recalled historical and modern examples of India stepping up during international humanitarian crises. Recalling the plight of Polish refugees during the Second World War, he noted how the Maharaja of Jamnagar offered them refuge and protection until they could safely return home. "There are so many instances; it is still continuing," Bhagwat said, referring to Bharat's tradition of extending assistance during crises.

Pointing to modern conflict evacuations in the Middle East, he highlighted how Indian military transport aircraft rescued not only Indian citizens but also nationals from seven other countries trapped in the war zone. "When, some years back in the Middle East war, people were trapped, the military planes of Bharat went there and rescued not only Bharatiya citizens; citizens of seven countries were rescued from there by Bharatiya," he said.

A Sanctuary for the Persecuted

He noted that Muslims, Christians, Jews, and Parsis have historically found peaceful refuge and knowledge in India without fear of persecution. "Anywhere in the world, if someone was persecuted, he got asylum in Bharat only," Bhagwat said.

Spreading Knowledge, Not Dominance

The RSS chief contrasted India's historic global outreach with imperial expansionism, stating that Indian civilisation spread knowledge rather than dominance. "Our ancestors travelled from Mexico to Siberia... They crossed the Himalayas on foot, went to Southeast Asia through small boats, but they conquered no country. They gave knowledge, astronomy, ayurveda, imparted civilisational values... Even today, when an ordinary Bharatiya goes to any country, the people there offer Namaskara," he added.

Underscoring Bharat's civilisational tradition of helping others, the RSS chief said the country never refused assistance when people in distress sought its help and often extended help without being asked. "This is the tradition. This is the DNA of Bharat," he said.

The Essence of Hindu Philosophy and Diversity

Defining the essence of Hindu philosophy, Bhagwat clarified that the identity transcends narrow linguistic or religious boundaries. "When I say Hindu, the word Hindu cannot be defined by any specific language, through any specific worship, or through any living style," he said, adding that Hindus "respect all" and "accept all".

Bhagwat also called for embracing diversity while recognising the underlying unity of humanity. "We have to serve, accept, respect this diversity because it is an expression of unity. It beautifies it. It is the decoration. We celebrate it," he said.

He said Bharat's ancient ethos recognises diversity as natural while regarding unity as the fundamental reality. "There have been many castes, many creeds, many languages. Everything is many. Nothing "Nature, expression of reality, is diverse. Diversity is natural. Unity is the reality. You have to tackle with natural, keeping in mind reality. That is the ancient ethos of Bharat," he added.

Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: The World as One Family

Emphasising the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Bhagwat said those who are open-minded and knowledgeable recognise the idea that the entire world is one family. "Those who are open-minded and knowledgeable embrace the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the belief that the entire earth is one family," he said.

He said that while people may differ in their physical appearance, "in essence, we are all one", making service to others a duty. "Therefore, serving others is our duty. We have gained this wisdom, which brings us enduring happiness and satisfaction," Bhagwat said. (ANI)