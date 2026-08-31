RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat was warmly welcomed by the Hindu diaspora in Toronto for the 'Hindu Vishwa Bandhu' event. The visit is hailed as a landmark moment to promote peace, cultural values, and the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Members of the Hindu diaspora across Canada gathered in Toronto with immense enthusiasm to welcome Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, describing his visit as a landmark moment to promote peace, cultural values, and global harmony.

Bhagwat arrived in Toronto to address the "Hindu Vishwa Bandhu - Embrace the World in Friendship" event, organised by Canadian Hindus for Outreach, Relations and Dialogue (CHORD). The event also featured former Canadian Defence Minister and former Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, who shared the stage with the RSS chief.

Diaspora Hails Visit as a Celebration of Harmony

Former Royal Canadian Air Force officer Kartik Trivedi said that he had served Canada for 15 years while remaining proud of his Hindu identity. "I have served Canada for 15 years and always stood for my identity as a proud Hindu. This is a good opportunity for me to listen to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat," Trivedi told ANI.

According to CHORD organiser Naresh Chavda, the gathering drew over 2,500 attendees representing eight provinces across Canada. "More than 2,500 Hindus from eight provinces of Canada came forward to attend this event. It is a celebration," Chavda told ANI.

Rajesh Bhatia said the atmosphere among members of the community was festive as they prepared to hear Bhagwat's views. "The feeling is festive here. We are so fortunate; the Hindu community is all set to welcome Mohan Bhagwat ji and ready to hear his views. I think all Canadians should hear his views and then discuss them," Bhatia told ANI.

Rajinder Parsad of Hindu Sabha Temple, Greater Toronto Area (GTA), said Bhagwat's visit carried the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, or the world as one family. "Mohan Bhagwat's visit has carried the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We should bring the message of values of our culture to the world. We welcome Mohan Bhagwat ji," Parsad told ANI.

Pathik Shukla, recalling Bhagwat's earlier emphasis on universal harmony, called for spreading the message of peace and brotherhood. "Let us welcome Mohan Bhagwat ji and spread the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood across the world," Shukla told ANI.

The visit comes as members of the Canadian Hindu diaspora gathered in large numbers for the event, with organisers highlighting the gathering as an occasion to celebrate community, cultural values and the broader message of friendship and harmony. (ANI)