The US military struck two Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island near the Strait of Hormuz after observing the IRGC preparing attacks. Iran reported casualties, and the IRGC condemned the strike, vowing vengeance and military retaliation.

The US military launched strikes on Iran's Larak Island on Sunday, targeting two Iranian missile launchers, CNN reported, citing an American official.

The strikes hit a highly strategic location near the northern edge of the Strait of Hormuz, the global shipping chokepoint currently at the centre of escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

US Justification for the Strike

According to Fox News, the strikes were launched after US officials observed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) preparing to fire rockets and deploy sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran Condemns Attack, Vows 'Vengeance'

Iran's state broadcaster, Press TV, citing the IRGC, reported that several people, including civilians and IRGC combatants, were killed and injured in the Sunday night attack.

Following the strike, the IRGC Public Relations Department issued a statement warning of direct "vengeance upon criminals" and promising the "punishment of the aggressor."

IRGC spokesman and public relations chief Hossein Mohebbi condemned the military action as a "grave blunder" occurring alongside newly imposed US economic measures. "This action was a strategic and fatal error by the Trump regime in the course of the economic war, an error that will shift the balance against its planners and will entail heavy costs," Mohebbi said. "The enemy will pay the consequences of this miscalculation in both the economic and military arenas."

Strike Follows New US Sanctions

The military engagement follows the August 24 announcement by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent regarding the launch of "Operation Economic Outcast," a campaign designed to cut off Iran's global financial networks and regime revenue sources.

(ANI)