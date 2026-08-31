US Ambassador Sergio Gor praised President Trump for a multi-billion dollar trade agreement with Bangladesh. The deal involves Bangladesh expanding its purchase of US-manufactured Boeing aircraft, deepening economic and trade ties between the two nations.

US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, praised President Donald Trump's economic policies following a significant multi-billion-dollar trade agreement between the United States and Bangladesh. The announcement came after bilateral engagements resulted in Bangladesh committing to expand its purchase of US-manufactured Boeing aircraft, marking a substantial increase over its initial order.

In a post on X, Gor said that Bangladesh agreed to spend billions of dollars on additional Boeing commercial aircraft, expanding its existing aviation procurement plans. "Just this week, President Trump and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh made another incredible Deal, with Bangladesh committing to spend Billions of Dollars to buy more Boeing Aircraft, significantly increasing their initial order. Our President is Making America, and our partners, Great Again!"

In the post, he also lauded President Trump for strengthening the American economy via bringing in "trillions of dollars" in investment and creating "millions of high-paying jobs". President Trump is the Greatest JOBS President in American History. He works tirelessly every day to create millions of high-paying Jobs, drive Trillions of Dollars in Investment, and reinvigorate our Economy. President Trump is the Greatest JOBS President in American History. He works tirelessly every day to create millions of high-paying Jobs, drive Trillions of Dollars in Investment, and reinvigorate our Economy. Just this week, President Trump and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) August 30, 2026

The post was also reshared by US President Donald Trump on Truth Social.

Deepening Economic Ties

The announcement comes as Washington and Dhaka deepen their economic and trade ties, with aviation emerging as an important component of the relationship. The agreement forms part of a broader administration push to secure high-value international manufacturing deals and bolster domestic employment.

Deal Specifics and Background

Gor did not specify the number or models of Boeing aircraft involved in the reported deal, nor did he provide a breakdown of its total value.

The statement came shortly after his three-day official visit to Bangladesh from July 30 to August 1, 2026, during which he met senior government officials and discussed bilateral ties, trade and economic issues.

Bangladesh had earlier raised its planned Boeing purchase from an initial 14 aircraft to 25 in July 2025 amid trade negotiations with the Trump administration. The aircraft are intended for Biman Bangladesh Airlines as part of its fleet modernisation and expansion plan.

A response from a Bangladesh government spokesperson on Gor's latest claim was not immediately available.

Earlier in July, Bangladeshi news outlet The Daily Star had reported that US-Bangla Airlines announced the acquisition of 21 new Boeing aircraft in a deal worth approximately USD 1.5 billion, which was termed as "one of the most significant fleet expansion programmes in the country's aviation history." As per The Daily Star, United States Ambassador Brent T Christensen had then described the announcement as a historic milestone and called Boeing Bangladesh's "best business case". (ANI)