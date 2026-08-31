Addressing an event in Toronto, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said India's tradition has always viewed diversity as a form of unity and has a culture of global helpfulness. He called on the world to embrace the ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

Addressing a massive gathering at the "Hindu Vishwa Bandhu - Embrace the World in Friendship" event in Toronto, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasised India's intrinsic culture of global helpfulness and unity, declaring that India's tradition has always viewed diversity as a natural form of unity. The high-profile event, organised by Canadian Hindus for Outreach, Relations and Dialogue (CHORD), kicked off with cultural performances, including traditional folk songs rendered by members of the Indian diaspora.

India's DNA is to Help the World

Reflecting on India's core ethos, Bhagwat highlighted the universal nature of the Hindu worldview. "Whenever Bharat has been asked for help anywhere in the world, it has never refused and it extends a helping hand even without even being asked. This is our tradition, the DNA of Bharat. That is why you may have heard the saying--'If Hindus awaken, the world awakens,'" he said.

He further explained how Indian spiritual heritage fosters oneness across humanity and nature. "They regard both the animate and the inanimate as their own... They have been taught to see unity in diversity. That is why diversity never poses a problem for unity in India; our tradition teaches us that not only is there unity in diversity, but diversity itself is a form of unity," added the RSS Chief.

Embracing Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

Bhagwat called on the global community to embrace the ancient philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, the understanding that the entire world is one interconnected family. Bhagwat emphasised that true enlightenment lies in looking past external differences to recognise the underlying spiritual unity of humanity. "Those who are open-minded and knowledgeable embrace the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam--the belief that the entire earth is one family... While individuals in the material world may differ in body, shape, and complexion, in essence, we are all one. Therefore, serving others is our duty. We have gained this wisdom, which brings us enduring happiness and lasting contentment," he said.

'Vishwaguru, Not Mahashakti'

Bhagwat, in his remarks, also noted how "Bharat" by the nature of its character, became a vishwaguru and not a mahashakti. "One may call Bharat a superpower at that time, but it was not a superpower. It served the world. By its own character, it became Vishnu Guru, not Mahashakti. So the rise of Bharat means more united, more emancipated humanity."

He recalled how the forefathers had the goal to impart knowledge and civilizational values to the world and said, "We did it. Long back, when there were no roads, no boats, no aeroplanes, no motor vehicles, only bullock carts and horses-- our ancestors have gone in the regions from Mexico to Siberia, giving them all knowledge. On foot they crossed the Himalayas, went to China, went to Siberia, Mongolia. By small boats they went to Southeast Asia... What did they do? They conquered no country; they converted nobody. Wherever they went, they gave knowledge- astrology, Ayurveda. They imparted the civilizational values."

Strengthening Canada-India Relations

The event also featured prominent Canadian leaders, including former Canadian Defence Minister and former Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney. Speaking to the energetic crowd, Kenney lauded the growing momentum in bilateral relations between the two countries. "It is so wonderful to see renewed momentum in the Canada-India relationship that will be represented by the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Canada later this year," he said.

Earlier in June this year on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had thanked Prime Minister Carney for the invitation to visit Canada in 2026--the Ministry of External Affairs noted in the India - Canada Joint Press Release. "Both sides agreed to remain engaged through diplomatic channels to work towards a mutually convenient date for the visit," the release had mentioned.

Following Kenney's remarks regarding the Indian Prime Minister's upcoming visit, the venue erupted into enthusiastic chants of "Modi, Modi" from the audience, signalling strong diaspora engagement and diplomatic optimism.

Diaspora Welcomes RSS Chief

Ahead of his visit, members of the Hindu diaspora across Canada gathered in Toronto with immense enthusiasm to welcome Mohan Bhagwat, describing his visit as a landmark moment to promote peace, cultural values, and global harmony. (ANI)