On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a permanent visa-free regime to Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi also met with the leaders of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to discuss strengthening cooperation.
Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], August 31 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. In a post on X, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the two leaders held a bilateral meeting.
"On August 31, President of Russia Vladimir Putin & President of China Xi Jinping held a meeting in Bishkek," the Ministry said. President Putin said at the meeting that his country is ready to work with China to make the bilateral visa-free regime permanent if Beijing considers this possible and useful, according to Russian News Agency TASS.
"We are ready to work together to make the visa-free regime permanent if the Chinese side considers this possible and useful," Putin said, the report stated. President Putin noted that visa-free travel had helped increase tourist flows between the countries by 43% in the first half of the year.
🇷🇺🇨🇳 On August 31, President of Russia Vladimir Putin & President of China Xi Jinping held a meeting in Bishkek.#RussiaChina pic.twitter.com/rJeptZCWO6 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) August 31, 2026
Xi Jinping holds talks with other regional leaders
The Chinese President also met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. President Mirziyoyev said in a post on X that they discussed strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.
"On the sidelines of the #SCO summit, President Shavkat #Mirziyoyev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in #Bishkek. The leaders discussed further strengthening multifaceted cooperation between #Uzbekistan and #China across key areas," he said.
On the sidelines of the #SCO summit, President Shavkat #Mirziyoyev held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in #Bishkek. The leaders discussed further strengthening multifaceted cooperation between #Uzbekistan and #China across key areas. pic.twitter.com/0YIruWddBl — Shavkat Mirziyoyev's Press-service (@president_uz) August 31, 2026
Meeting with Kyrgyz President
Earlier, President Jinping also met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov. "President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov @sadyrzhaparovkg held talks with President Xi Jinping. President Xi noted that in recent years, China-Kyrgyzstan relations have developed by leaps and bounds," Mao Ning, Spokesperson of the China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a post on X.
"The signing of the treaty between China and Kyrgyzstan on permanent good-neighbourliness, friendship and cooperation will provide an important foundation for the two countries to enjoy lasting friendship and unwavering mutual support," the post added. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)