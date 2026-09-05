A Brazilian priest singing Ave Maria during a livestream in front of The Last Supper became an unexpected viral sensation when AR face filters kept switching on, turning the solemn religious moment into a hilarious social media blooper.

A Brazilian priest’s attempt to capture a solemn moment in front of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous The Last Supper painting unexpectedly turned into an internet sensation after AR face filters began appearing during his livestream.

The priest was reportedly standing in front of the iconic artwork while repeatedly singing Ave Maria, creating what appeared to be a deeply spiritual and peaceful moment. However, unbeknownst to him, augmented-reality filters on the livestream kept switching on, dramatically altering his appearance.

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As he continued singing without noticing the digital effects, viewers watching the livestream were treated to a series of unexpected transformations. The contrast between the priest’s serious devotional performance and the playful filters quickly caught viewers’ attention.

Clips from the livestream soon began circulating online, with users amused by the priest’s apparent lack of awareness of what was happening on screen. What began as a quiet religious moment was transformed into an unplanned comedy clip, drawing reactions and shares across social media.

The incident is another example of how livestreams can produce unexpected viral moments, especially when automated filters are accidentally activated. The priest’s sincere performance, combined with the constantly changing AR effects, turned an otherwise solemn scene into an unforgettable internet blooper.