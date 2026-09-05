A Home Guard patrol boat capsized in the swollen Narmada River near Jabalpur’s Gwarighat. All personnel survived after wearing life jackets and receiving swift help from local boatmen and divers. Officials ordered an investigation into safety lapses.

A major tragedy was narrowly averted after a motorboat carrying Home Guard and rescue personnel capsized in the swollen Narmada River near Gwarighat in Jabalpur on Friday, September 4, 2026. All personnel on board were rescued safely, with life jackets playing a crucial role in preventing casualties.

The boat was reportedly patrolling the river when it suddenly capsized and sank. At the time, the Narmada was flowing nearly 30 feet above its normal level following the opening of 13 gates of the Bargi Dam. The rising water levels had already put local authorities on high alert.

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Preliminary reports suggest that the boat may have been overloaded, with around 12 people reportedly on board despite a lower recommended passenger capacity. Water is believed to have entered the vessel following an engine malfunction or a sudden sharp turn by the pilot.

As the boat went down, local boatmen and divers immediately rushed to the spot and began rescue efforts. Since the personnel were wearing life jackets, they were able to remain afloat until help arrived.

Following the incident, senior officials ordered a formal investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and examine possible safety lapses and capacity violations. The incident has also raised concerns over the safety of patrol operations during periods of high water levels.