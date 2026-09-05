Ten days after the Bhotekoshi flash floods, a foreign national was rescued alive from the Apar Trishuli 1 tunnel and a woman was saved in Nuwakot. The Nepalese Army and Police are conducting massive rescue operations with help from India.

Ten days after the Bhotekoshi flash floods wreaked havoc in Nepal, one foreign national has been rescued alive from the tunnel of Apar Trishuli 1. Separately, one woman was rescued from Nuwakot. The details were shared by the Nepalese Army and the Police on X.

In the video clip by the Army, it was seen that a man was being brought out of a tunnel and taken to a helicopter, where medics started measuring his vitals. #ForeignCitizenRescuedAliveFromAparTrishuli1Tunnel#NepaliArmy#BhotekoshiFlood pic.twitter.com/An7wxJJEOh — Nepali Army (@NepaliArmyHQ) September 5, 2026

Meanwhile, the Nepal Police said that a joint team of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force Nepal successfully rescued one woman from Betrawati 10, Vidur, Nuwakot District. On September 5, 2026, a joint team of Nepal Police and Armed Police Force Nepal successfully rescued one woman from Betrawati 10, Vidur, Nuwakot District. pic.twitter.com/7St1H9bknq — Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) September 5, 2026

Rescue Operations in Full Swing

As rescue operations continue in full swing, the Nepalese police shared visuals from a temporary field hospital in Nuwakot as it is operating a Sample Collection Centre for DNA Testing. Nepal Police is operating a Sample Collection Centre for DNA Testing and a temporary field hospital in Nuwakot District. |#NepalPolice #ToServeandProtect #BeliveinBlue #NepalPolice pic.twitter.com/1l8qSgvz99 — Nepal Police (@NepalPoliceHQ) September 5, 2026

The rescue of the two individuals on Saturday comes after two people were rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project on Friday. Citing Shri Ram Neupane, a lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, the Kathmandu Post reported that the two men have been identified as Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor.

Massive Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations

Amid catastrophic flash floods that have claimed at least 1,344 lives, the Nepalese Army and international teams are mounting massive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to reach isolated communities in the Himalayan nation.

Ground and Air Missions

In Nuwakot district, military engineering units are constructing a rope bridge over the swollen Tadi River to restore ground connectivity to areas cut off from the national road network. Concurrently, air operations are working around the clock under hazardous conditions to deliver aid and rescue stranded residents.

In another post on X, the Nepalese Army, operating alongside other agencies, informed that it has deployed approximately 20 helicopters to lead search, rescue, and relief distribution efforts across the severely impacted Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts. Despite adverse weather, mountain terrain, and a scarcity of usable helipads due to flood damage, aircrews are continuously executing drops and evacuations. Visuals released by military officials highlight the high-stakes airborne missions navigating tight valleys to reach displaced families.

India Assists in HADR Operations

India continues to assist Nepal in the HADR operations in the country. In a major push to advance operations at Nepal's Chilime tunnel, the Indian tunnel rescue team worked in close coordination with the Nepal Army to drain accumulated water and dig deeper into the shaft, following severe flooding and landslides that swept through Rasuwa district in Nepal. The joint effort underscored active cross-border disaster response and technical collaboration between Indian specialists and Nepalese defence forces.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted India's commitment to supporting Nepal through both technical expertise on-site and humanitarian aid for surrounding communities. (ANI)