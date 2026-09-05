An Illinois man’s birthday celebration turned into an extraordinary stroke of luck after a lottery ticket gifted by a friend landed him a staggering $1 million jackpot.

An Illinois man’s birthday celebration turned into an extraordinary stroke of luck after a lottery ticket gifted by a friend landed him a staggering $1 million jackpot. The Bradwood man told Illinois Lottery officials that his wife had organised a grand birthday party for him, where a friend handed him an envelope containing several lottery tickets.

"I never would've imagined actually winning," the man said.

One of the tickets, purchased for the Aug. 8 Lotto Million 2 drawing, matched all six winning numbers — 11-17-22-26-36-45 — securing the massive $1 million prize.

"I didn't even think I won anything at first glance," he said. "I had one of my friends check the ticket. He must've also overlooked it, because he said I only won a grand. I thought, 'Wow, a thousand bucks isn't bad, this was a great day.' But I was not prepared for what came next."

Convinced he had won just $1,000, the man and his wife headed to an Illinois Lottery prize centre to collect what they believed was a modest windfall.

"We told the staff that I won a thousand dollars," he said. "One of the workers smiled and said 'Sir, you actually won a million dollars.' I was in complete shock. My wife even started tearing up."

The lucky birthday celebrant also picked up an additional $2 after matching two numbers on another line.

The man said he plans to use the winnings for his annual trip to visit family in Florida, while also considering buying a new car and a golf cart.

The couple also has an even bigger celebration ahead, with a cruise planned to mark their 40th wedding anniversary and their children's birthdays.

"We'll be going on a cruise to celebrate our 40th anniversary and my kids' birthdays," he said. "I told them, 'Dad's paying.'"