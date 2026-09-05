A Chinese national was rescued alive from flood-hit Rasuwa and a 64-year-old woman from Nuwakot, 11 days after severe flooding. Both were airlifted for treatment as massive rescue and relief operations by the Nepalese Army continue.

A Chinese national was rescued alive from flood-hit Rasuwa and brought to Kathmandu, while a 64-year-old Chandrika Shrestha was rescued from Betrawati Bazaar in Nuwakot on Saturday, the 11th day since the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa was severely flooded, according to the Nepal Army and Nepal Prime Minister's Office.

The Chinese national rescued by the Nepali Army from flood-affected Rasuwa district was brought to Kathmandu by helicopter. The Chinese national and the Nepali woman, rescued from flood-affected areas, were airlifted to the hospital to receive treatment.

Meanwhile, the Nepal PMO said that Shrestha, a resident of Nuwakot, was rescued in Betrawati Bazaar. The PMO said in a Facebook post, "Shrestha of..., Nuwakot, was rescued by a command team led by Inspector Suman BK of the Armed Police Force, Nepal. Shrestha was found unconscious."

It added, "After the rescue, she is being brought to the Nepal Army's Maithilak Barracks in Trishuli by helicopter." The PMO further said that Shrestha would be taken to Kathmandu for further treatment after receiving initial treatment at the Maithilak Barracks. "After initial treatment, she will be taken to Kathmandu from Maithil Barracks for further treatment as needed," the PMO said.

The initial details of the rescue missions of the survivors were also shared by the Nepalese Army and the Police on X. The rescue of the two individuals on Saturday comes after two people were rescued alive from a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project on Friday. Citing Shri Ram Neupane, a lawmaker from the Rastriya Swatantra Party, the Kathmandu Post reported that the two men were identified as Sanjay Sah, a mechanical foreman, and Kabir Maharjan, a mechanical supervisor.

Massive HADR Operations Underway

Amid catastrophic flash floods that have claimed at least 1,344 lives, the Nepalese Army and international teams are mounting massive Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations to reach isolated communities in the Himalayan nation. In Nuwakot district, military engineering units are constructing a rope bridge over the swollen Tadi River to restore ground connectivity to areas cut off from the national road network.

Air Operations Continue Despite Challenges

Concurrently, air operations are working around the clock under hazardous conditions to deliver aid and rescue stranded residents. In another post on X, the Nepalese Army, operating alongside other agencies, informed that it has deployed approximately 20 helicopters to lead search, rescue, and relief distribution efforts across the severely impacted Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts. Despite adverse weather, mountain terrain, and a scarcity of usable helipads due to flood damage, aircrews are continuously executing drops and evacuations. Visuals released by military officials highlight the high-stakes airborne missions navigating tight valleys to reach displaced families.

India Assists in Rescue and Relief Efforts

India continues to assist Nepal in the HADR operations in the country. In a major push to advance operations at Nepal's Chilime tunnel, the Indian tunnel rescue team worked in close coordination with the Nepal Army to drain accumulated water and dig deeper into the shaft, following severe flooding and landslides that swept through Rasuwa district in Nepal. The joint effort underscored active cross-border disaster response and technical collaboration between Indian specialists and Nepalese defence forces.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, highlighted India's commitment to supporting Nepal through both technical expertise on-site and humanitarian aid for surrounding communities. (ANI)