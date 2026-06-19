PM Narendra Modi has returned to Delhi after a two-nation visit to France and Slovakia. The MEA hailed the trip for adding 'fresh momentum' to the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership, a sentiment echoed by the Prime Minister himself.

PM Modi returns from two-nation visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in Delhi after wrapping up his two-nation visit to France and Slovakia.

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Visit adds 'fresh momentum' to ties: MEA

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced PM Modi's departure from Paris, stating that the visit had added fresh momentum to the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership. In a post on X, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Merci France! PM Narendra Modi wrapped up a productive visit to France, marked by wide-ranging engagements. The visit added fresh momentum to the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership and reinforced the shared commitment to advancing cooperation across key sectors." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2067685671968624697?s=20

An 'extensive' visit with key outcomes: PM Modi

Sharing his reflections on the visit, PM Modi described the trip as "extensive" in terms of both engagements and outcomes. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "This visit to France has been extensive when it comes to engagement and outcomes. It began in Nice, where the Bharat Innovates programme was held, followed by Evian for G7 and then in Paris, where I addressed VivaTech 2026 and a large community programme, as well as met CEOs. I am especially grateful to my friend President Macron, the Government and the people of France for the warmth. The India-France friendship will become even stronger in the times to come." https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2067664207852798191?s=20

Focus on innovation and technology

The Prime Minister's visit covered key engagements across Nice, Evian and Paris, focusing on innovation, technology, economic cooperation and strengthening India-France ties.

During his address at VivaTech 2026 in Paris, one of Europe's largest technology and startup events, Modi highlighted India's rapid progress in innovation and digital transformation. https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2067655703330967793?s=20

In another post on X, he said, "Pleased to have spoken at VivaTech 2026 in Paris. There, I highlighted India's remarkable progress in the fields of technology, innovation, and startups. I emphasised the way India uses technology to bring about positive change in the lives of its citizens." (ANI)