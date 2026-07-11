In Auckland, PM Narendra Modi celebrated India-New Zealand space collaboration, highlighting NZ's role in the Chandrayaan mission. He also spoke on cultural ties, a future trade pact, and India's economic achievements to the Indian community.

India-New Zealand Space Collaboration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed increasing collaboration in the space sector between India and New Zealand, saying that the country's technology "contributed" to the success of Chandrayaan mission, which showed India landing on the 'south pole' of the moon. PM Modi, while addressing the Community event in Auckland, said that New Zealand space company collaborated with India on several occasions. He said, "When India's Chandrayaan landed on the Moon's south pole, all of New Zealand was rejoicing...New Zealand's technology also contributed to this success. New Zealand space company has collaborated with us on several occasions. We are working to take this cooperation even further...The trade agreement will accelerate our journey towards a developed India and boost businesses in both India and New Zealand."

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Cultural Similarities and Indigenous Recognition

He also talked about the celebration of indigenous communities and their recognition in both nations. He said, "There is another major similarity between India and New Zealand. This similarity lies in our indigenous cultures in celebrating and preserving them. I would especially like to acknowledge the Maori community. I have not viewed the Haka merely as a performance. In the Haka, I have seen the soul of a community; it embodies courage, self-respect, reverence for ancestors, and a sense of the collective strength of the entire community. There is a beautiful word in Maori culture: 'Manaakitanga'. It means showing respect, extending a sense of belonging, and caring for someone wholeheartedly. In India, too, we say 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. The words, the setting, the attire, and the languages may differ, but the sentiment is exactly the same."

India's Economic Achievements

PM Modi recounted India's major achievements, saying that today, India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. He said, "Today India is the world's fastest-growing major economy. India is the world's largest vaccine producer. India is among the leading nations in the world in terms of mobile data consumption. India is the world's second-largest mobile manufacturer. India is the world's second-largest telecom market. India is the world's second-largest wheat producer. India is the world's largest milk producer. India is the world's second-largest fish producer. Today India is also the world's third-largest automobile market."

PM Modi noted that India also joined the ranks of the world's leading nations in terms of solar energy capacity. "India has become the world's third-largest startup ecosystem. India is soon going to become the world's third-largest renewable energy producer. India has also joined the ranks of the world's leading nations in terms of solar energy capacity. The India of today is also offering new models of development to the world...Dozens of countries around the world are showing interest in India's digital public infrastructure sector today," he said.

PM Modi Thanks Community and NZ Prime Minister

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2075871252926156807?s=20 https://x.com/narendramodi/status/2075870902961795337?s=20 PM Modi said in a post on X, "Glad that my friend Prime Minister Christopher Luxon joined the community programme in Auckland. His presence reflects the warmth he has for India and the Indian community. The Indian community in New Zealand is one of the strongest pillars of our friendship. Addressing them in Auckland was a memorable experience. An unforgettable atmosphere at the community programme in Auckland! Grateful to the Indian community of New Zealand." (ANI)

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