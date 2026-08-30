PM Narendra Modi attended a yoga event and received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Tashkent. He also laid a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument during his two-day state visit to the Central Asian nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a yoga programme organised by the 'Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan' in Tashkent. PM Modi also shared glimpses of the warm welcome accorded to him upon his arrival in the Uzbek capital.

PM Modi Highlights Key Moments of Visit

In a post on X, sharing glimpses from his visit, Prime Minister Modi said, "A special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and interaction with the Indian community...Here are highlights from yesterday in Tashkent."

A special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and interaction with the Indian community… Here are highlights from yesterday in Tashkent. pic.twitter.com/nQF54An3UB — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2026

Earlier on August 15, in his Independence Day address to the nation, PM Modi said India's 'soft power' is the seventh strength of Saptadhara, highlighting Yoga, handicrafts, films, animation, gaming, digital content and the broader creative sector as key strengths.

Warm Welcome and Cultural Celebrations

The Prime Minister is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, i.e., from August 29 to 30. He landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. Later in the day, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Upon his visit, landmark buildings across the Uzbek capital, including the iconic Hilton Hotel, were lit in the vibrant tricolour hues of the Indian national flag on Saturday. The Prime Minister was received with high energy and intense enthusiasm by members of the Indian diaspora, who hosted a cultural welcome featuring traditional dance performances and a fusion of Indian and Uzbek traditions.

Reflecting on the event, PM Modi lauded the artistry on X, highlighting performances by the Bollywood Battle Group to 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak with the energetic Andijan Polka, and a Kathak presentation by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture. He said, "The community welcome in Tashkent was a delightful celebration of India-Uzbekistan cultural ties! It included a performance by the Bollywood Battle Group on the evergreen 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak and the energetic Andijan Polka, Kathak performance by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture."

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

PM Modi also laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park. During the wreath-laying ceremony, he was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead.

Bilateral and multilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Tashkent has expanded steadily over the years, highlighted by President Mirziyoyev's State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.

From Tashkent, at the invitation of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sadyr Zhaparov, PM Modi will travel to Bishkek to participate in the 26th SCO Summit, marking 25 years of this important organisation. (ANI)