India strengthened its partnership with Palestine during a visit by MEA Secretary Sripriya Ranganathan. Discussions covered health, development, and skills, with a key outcome being the groundbreaking of an Indian-funded super speciality hospital.

India and Palestine further strengthened their longstanding partnership during the official visit of Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa, and Overseas Indian Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs, to Ramallah, with discussions focusing on health cooperation, development partnership, skills and capacity building, and community engagement.

According to an official press release from the Representative Office of India, Ramallah, Ambassador Ranganathan, who serves as Vice Minister of External Affairs of India, concluded her official visit to the State of Palestine from August 18-20, 2026. During the visit, Amb Ranganathan called on Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Minister Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan, Labour Minister Enas Dahadha Attari, and Diplomatic Affairs Advisor to the President Majdi Al Khaldi.

High-Level Engagements

The engagements provided an opportunity to review the entire spectrum of India-Palestine relations, exchange views on regional and international developments, and explore ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation, a release said. Amb Ranganathan reiterated India's "principled and longstanding support to a negotiated two-State solution."

Key Health and Development Projects

A key outcome of the visit was the groundbreaking ceremony of the Indian Super Speciality Hospital in Arrabeh, Jenin, a major Government of India-funded development project being undertaken in line with the commitment made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The hospital will have multiple specialities including a trauma centre and is expected to strengthen access to advanced and specialised medical services, particularly for communities in Jenin and the northern West Bank," a release said.

The project was launched through a remote ceremony held simultaneously in Ramallah and Arrabeh, Jenin, by Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa and Vice Minister, in the presence of Ministers of Health, Foreign Affairs and Labour, officials from the Prime Minister's Office, local authorities and other stakeholders.

MoUs and Humanitarian Aid

During the visit, two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were also signed on the "Construction of Super-Specialty Hospital in Palestine" and "Supporting Vocational Training Program in Printing Sector". The MoUs were signed by the Vice Minister with Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan and Labour Minister Enas Dahadha Attari in the presence of PM Mustafa, a release further said.

Earlier, Amb Ranganathan met Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in the health sector, including training cooperation. "Vice Minister informed of our decision to organise a prosthetic limb camp in Palestine and donation of BHISHM Cube, a mobile health centre, for use in Gaza. She handed over the first tranche of life-saving medicines," a release read.

Support for UNRWA

Amb Ranganathan also visited a UNRWA Health Centre in Al-Am'ari Refugee Camp, where she was briefed on the agency's healthcare services and their role in meeting the needs of Palestine refugees. The visit highlighted India's continued support for UNRWA.

Expanding Development Partnership

"The visit highlighted the breadth of India's development partnership with Palestine in education, institution building, vocational training and women's across empowerment," a release added.

Education and Vocational Training

In the education sector, cooperation was advanced through the "School-in-a-Box" initiative, undertaken with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, which includes providing digital educational resources to support modern learning environments in Palestinian schools, especially in Gaza.

"The MoU on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the printing sector will further build on India's support to the Palestinian printing sector, including through the Government of India-funded Palestinian National Printing Press," a release further read.

Amb Ranganathan visited the Palestinian National Printing Press and was briefed on its operations and technical capabilities.

Women's Empowerment and Institutional Support

She also visited ongoing Government of India-funded projects in Palestine, including the India-Palestine Centre for Empowering Women "Turathi" and the Palestinian Institute of Diplomacy, reflecting India's continued support for women's economic empowerment, institutional capacity building and human resource development.

Technology and Innovation

Furthermore, Amb Ranganathan visited the Government of India-funded India-Palestine Techno Park along with the Ministers of Education and Higher Education and Telecommunications and Digital Economy. During the visit, she toured the facility and participated in the India-Palestine Innovation Policy Roundtable with representatives from Palestine's technology and innovation ecosystem.

"The discussions explored practical opportunities for cooperation in areas including digital public infrastructure, entrepreneurship and capacity building, while highlighting the role of technology and innovation in supporting sustainable economic development," a release added.

Quick Impact Project in Jericho

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Amb Ranganathan also inaugurated a Government of India-supported Quick Impact Project at the Jericho Women's Charitable Society School in Jericho, along with Hussein Hamayel, Governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley. .@SecretaryCPVOIA Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan alongwith Dr. Hussein Hamayel, Governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, inaugurated a Government of India-supported Quick Impact Project at the Jericho Women’s Charitable Society School.#IndiaPalestine https://t.co/eFGzK7HPCi — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 20, 2026

".@SecretaryCPVOIA Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan alongwith Dr. Hussein Hamayel, Governor of Jericho and the Jordan Valley, inaugurated a Government of India-supported Quick Impact Project at the Jericho Women's Charitable Society School," Jaiswal's X post read.

(ANI)