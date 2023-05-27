Pakistan Health Minister claims coke, booze traces found in Imran Khan's urine, questions his mental stability

Imran Khan survived an assassination attempt on November 3 last year during a march against the federal government in Punjab province. "He was shot in the shin and thigh on the right leg. Have you ever seen anyone having himself plastered for a wound on the skin or muscle?" Patel asked.

Pakistan's Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has said that Imran Khan's mental stability is questionable and alleged that the former prime minister's urine sample showed evidence of toxic chemicals like alcohol and cocaine.

Qadir was addressing a press conference on the medical reports of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chief issued after the collection of samples at the premier Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) here following his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on May 9.

"This is your prime minister about whom a five-member panel of senior doctors is saying that his mental stability is questionable. There was some inappropriate gesture," he said, adding that 70-year-old Khan's medical report will be shown to the nation, as it was a public document.

Imran Khan thanks Pakistan government for putting him on no-fly list

The medical report is saying that when we talked to Imran for a long time, his actions were not that of a fit man, Dawn News quoted the minister as saying.

Patel also alleged that the initial report of Khan's urine sample revealed findings of toxic chemicals, the likes of alcohol and cocaine.

Meanwhile, PTI said it has decided to pursue legal action against Patel and his assistants for claims regarding party Khan's medical state.

The party said the decision was taken after Khan's approval and its legal team under Barrister Abuzar Salman Niazi had initiated preparations.

PTI's Farrukh Habib, in a harsh rejoinder to the health minister's remarks, said Patel's claims were examples of shamelessness and vulgarity. He said the PTI would not tolerate such nonsense or permit it.

The minister in the press conference claimed that there was no mention of any fracture on the leg in Khan's medical reports while he went around with a plaster on his leg for five to six months".

Khan survived an assassination attempt on November 3 last year during a march against the federal government in Punjab province. He was shot in the shin and thigh on the right leg. Have you ever seen anyone having himself plastered for a wound on the skin or muscle? Patel asked.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan behind May 9 attack on military establishments: Punjab Police chief

The minister said he would write to the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) disciplinary body on doctors "wrongly" declaring the cricketer-turned-politician's leg fractured. While terming the PTI chairman a narcissist, Patel said the former prime minister should be kept in a museum.

Being a narcissist, he is insistent on his lies and calls them the truth. This narcissist has been inciting people and diverting the youth to the wrong path, he added.

The medical fitness certificate of Khan, prepared by the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) post-arrest and released to the media on Friday, claimed the former prime minister appeared under stress with anxiety symptoms and had little insight about the seriousness and reality of the current situation.

The report prepared by a five-member PIMS panel of Dr Rizwan Taj, Dr Sajid Zaki Chowhan, Dr Irshad Hussain, Dr Asfand Yar Khan and Dr Syed Mehdi Hassan Naqvi was shared by Patel in a press conference.

The mental stability is questionable. There are some inappropriate gestures, the report mentioned.

However, the certificate also declared Khan's higher mental function to be intact, clinical status as stable and termed him fit for detention.

Khan's medical report was made public amid a crackdown on the PTI and its supporters for the violence that erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

Official figures estimate the violence left more than 10 persons dead while the PTI claims more than 40 of its workers were killed and thousands injured in the May 9 mayhem.

Pakistan defence minister reveals ban on former PM Imran Khan's party PTI 'under consideration'

The Pakistan government and the Army have termed the violence on May 9 as a "Black Day" in the history of Pakistan.

Some of the top leaders of PTI are in jail while some others have quit the party and public life. Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and more than 600 leaders and former assembly members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have been barred from leaving the country.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Wednesday the government was mulling a possible ban on Khan's PTI party following the attacks by his supporters on military installations after the former prime minister's arrest.

(With inputs from PTI)