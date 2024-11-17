Arvind Kejriwal dodges question on Kailash Gahlot's resignation, passes mic to senior AAP leader [WATCH]

At a press event welcoming former BJP MLA Anil Jha, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal avoided commenting on Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot’s surprise resignation. When questioned, Kejriwal deflected to senior leader Durgesh Pathak and later criticized the BJP without addressing Gahlot’s exit.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 4:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 4:53 PM IST

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal declined to address a question regarding the unexpected resignation of Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot. During a press conference held to welcome ex-BJP MLA Anil Jha into the party, Kejriwal was asked about Gahlot’s sudden departure. Instead of responding, he passed the microphone to senior party leader Durgesh Pathak, who was seated beside him.

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigns from AAP, cites 'awkward' controversies as reason in letter to Kejriwal

When pressed further by the reporter, Kejriwal responded with a smile, "You want an answer, right?" before allowing Durgesh Pathak to take over. Shortly afterward, Kejriwal resumed speaking, using the opportunity to criticize the BJP, but he notably avoided any mention of Kailash Gahlot's resignation.

Pathak said that Kailash Gahlot had been under continuous scrutiny, facing raids and questioning by the ED and Income Tax authorities for months. "He had no other option," Pathak remarked. He further asserted, "This only proves that the BJP has lost the Delhi election. They lack real issues and are relying on agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax, while we remain focused on the concerns of the people."

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot resigned from the party’s primary membership on Sunday, citing the "serious challenges" confronting AAP. In his resignation letter to party chief and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Gahlot voiced concerns about the party's current trajectory and the struggles it faces in preserving unity and staying true to its foundational values.

"There are many embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'Sheeshmahal', which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the Aam Aadmi...It is now obvious that real progress for Delhi cannot happen if the Delhi Government spends majority of its time fighting with the Centre. I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party," he citied in his letter to Kejriwal.

He further stated that the continuous tussle between the Delhi government and the central government has hindered the city’s progress. “It is now clear that if the Delhi government spends most of its time fighting with the Centre, real progress for Delhi is not possible,” Gahlot added.

In his concluding remarks to Kejriwal, Gahlot said, "I had started my political journey with the commitment to serve the people of Delhi and I want to continue doing that. Which is why, I find myself left with no option but to step away from AAP and hence I resign from primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party."

