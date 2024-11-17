500 'Ganga Praharis' safeguard Sangam's cleanliness in Prayagraj

As Mahakumbh 2025 nears, 500 Ganga Praharis work tirelessly to maintain the purity of these revered waters, supported by the Yogi government through training and employment initiatives.

500 'Ganga Praharis' safeguard Sangam's cleanliness in Prayagraj anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 5:00 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

The confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna in Prayagraj is not merely a meeting of two rivers but a sacred symbol of faith for millions of devotees who follow Sanatan Dharma. Each year, countless pilgrims from India and abroad uphold the Sanatan tradition by taking a holy dip in the clean and pure waters of this revered site. To preserve the sanctity of the Sangam, 500 dedicated Ganga Praharis are working round-the-clock to ensure the cleanliness and purity of these rivers. 

As Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, with millions expected to take a holy dip in the Sangam, these Ganga Praharis will serve as vigilant custodians of river cleanliness.  The Yogi government supports their efforts by providing training and linking them with employment opportunities, further motivating them in their mission.

Prayagraj is home to around 25 ghats, which will see an overwhelming influx of devotees during the Mahakumbh. Maintaining the cleanliness of these ghats, along with the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, is a significant challenge. 

However, the Ganga Praharis stationed at each ghat are resolute in their commitment. Working in teams of 15-20 at each ghat and operating in shifts during the Mahakumbh, they are not only cleaning the rivers and ghats but also educating pilgrims on the importance of preserving river sanctity. 

Additionally, over 200 specially trained Ganga Praharis from across the country are being deployed to ensure no manpower shortage in this monumental effort. 

Under the Namami Gange project in Prayagraj, the 'Ganga Praharis' are dedicated to ensuring the cleanliness of rivers and ghats while conserving aquatic life, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute. 

Chandra Kumar Nishad, Assistant Coordinator of the Jalaj Yojana, highlights that millions take a holy dip in the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, and unclean water can diminish their faith. 

He said, "To prevent this, the team conducts round-the-clock cleanliness drives, using nets to remove waste from the rivers and ghats. They also educate devotees to maintain cleanliness by refraining from throwing waste or flower garlands into the rivers. If garbage is discarded, it is promptly retrieved using Turan nets and other tools. "

Nishad credits the "double-engine" government for empowering local communities to take responsibility for river cleanliness and conservation. He added, "Former hunters of aquatic life, such as turtles and dolphins, are now their protectors, leading to a rise in the population of these species, which play a natural role in keeping the rivers clean."

Forest Department IT Head Alok Kumar Pandey praises the Yogi government’s efforts to provide alternative livelihoods to those previously dependent on aquatic life. 

He added, "Through initiatives under the Arth Ganga Yojana (Jalaj Yojana), local women receive free training in skills like sewing, beauty services, and making incense sticks and jute bags. Over 700 women from 100–150 villages have already been linked to these training programs. 

Meanwhile, men are assigned tasks beyond traditional diving roles and receive financial assistance and honorariums during the Mahakumbh. These initiatives have reduced the community’s reliance on the rivers, transforming them into active stewards of river protection." 

Nishad also emphasized that the 'Ganga Praharis' are fully trained for the Mahakumbh. Beyond ensuring a clean event, they will assist pilgrims by guiding them to facilities, helping those who are lost, and directing them to the lost-and-found center. 

Additionally, the team will work alongside security personnel to monitor the ghats, promptly responding to emergencies to ensure the safety and well-being of bathers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

It is good that this truth is coming out': PM Modi praises Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report' gcw

'It is good that this truth is coming out': PM Modi praises Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report'

Arvind Kejriwal dodges question on Kailash Gahlot's resignation, passes mic to senior AAP leader anr

Arvind Kejriwal dodges question on Kailash Gahlot's resignation, passes mic to senior AAP leader [WATCH]

Jhansi hospital fire: Father saves babies from blaze, loses his own twin daughters anr

Jhansi hospital fire: Father saves babies from blaze, loses his own twin daughters

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mob attacks Navneet Rana's rally, BJP leader sets deadline for police gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mob attacks Navneet Rana's rally, BJP leader sets deadline for police

PM Modi pays tribute to 'visionary' Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary; lauds his bold voice and spirit snt

PM Modi pays tribute to 'visionary' Bal Thackeray on his death anniversary; lauds his bold voice and spirit

Recent Stories

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement? gcw

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement?

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others ATG

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity gcw

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon