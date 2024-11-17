Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya Wedding date LEAKED? Couple's wedding invite goes viral [PHOTOS]

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are set to marry on December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Their wedding invite, featuring traditional southern Indian elements like a temple, lamps, cow, and bells, surfaced on social media. The card also included family details and the names of the couple. While the venue is widely speculated, an official announcement is yet to be made

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are preparing for their wedding, scheduled for December 4, 2024, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The couple's wedding invitation, which showcases traditional southern Indian motifs such as a temple, lamps, a cow, and bells, has been circulating on social media. The invite also includes family details and the names of the bride and groom. While the venue is believed to be confirmed, no official statement has been released yet

Wedding Invite

Alongside the wedding invite, guests received an elaborate goodie basket filled with food packets, clothes, flowers, and a decorative scroll. The thoughtful gesture reflected the couple's attention to detail and their efforts to make the wedding memorable. The basket highlighted the fusion of tradition and modernity that characterizes their wedding plans

Sobhita's Pasupu Danchadam Ceremony

Last month, Sobhita shared images from her Pasupu Danchadam ceremony on Instagram, marking the start of her pre-wedding festivities. The Telugu ritual involves crushing turmeric, wheat, and stone, symbolizing purity and auspiciousness. Sobhita donned a vibrant saree with a gold and green border, surrounded by women from her household, and sought blessings from elders

Engagement Celebration in Hyderabad

In August, the couple got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad attended by close family and friends. Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the news on his X handle, expressing joy at welcoming Sobhita into the family. He referred to the engagement as a "beginning of infinite love" and wished the couple a lifetime of happiness, showcasing the family's excitement for this union

Naga Chaitanya’s Past and Future with Sobhita

This marks a new chapter for Naga Chaitanya, who was previously married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu before announcing their separation in 2021. His engagement to Sobhita signifies a fresh start, and their December wedding promises to celebrate love and tradition in a grand manner, bringing together families and their shared cultural heritage

