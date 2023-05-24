Pakistan defence minister reveals ban on former PM Imran Khan's party PTI 'under consideration'

Pakistan fallout: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had attacked the “very basis of state”, which could not be tolerated.

Pakistan is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party for attacking the state, the defence minister said on Wednesday. This move is expected to infuriate Imran Khan's fans and escalate his conflict with the military establishment. The former cricket star is embroiled in the latest, critical phase of a decades old rivalry between civilian politicians and the powerful military, which has ruled directly or overseen governments throughout Pakistan’s history.

Khan's followers have staged large-scale rallies in response to the conflict, which has renewed concerns about the stability of the nuclear-armed nation as it battles its worst economic crisis in decades.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, according to Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, assaulted the "very foundation of the state," which could not be permitted.

He stated, "It is under consideration to ban PTI," adding that the parliament would have to approve any decision made by the administration to do so. The minister made reference to Khan's protesters who last month targeted government and military structures, including army headquarters.

Even though both parties denied it at the time, Khan was given implicit military backing to become prime minister in 2018. The military saw Khan, with his conservative, nationalist agenda, as likely to ensure the protection of its interests.

Khan was removed from office as prime minister in 2022 after failing a vote of confidence because he afterwards developed a rift with the generals over his perceived attempt to meddle in important security sector promotions.

Shahbaz Sharif, the prime minister who succeeded Khan, has rejected the request for an election before one is scheduled for late this year. Since that time, Khan, 70, has been advocating for a hasty general election and has rallied supporters around the nation.