'I wanted him off my back...', Kabir Bedi's first wife Protima encouraged his affair with Parveen Babi

Kabir Bedi's autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey Of An Actor, delves into his life of fame, complex relationships, and personal challenges. From his open marriage with Protima Bedi to his bond with Parveen Babi, the memoir candidly explores love, heartbreak, and resilience

I wanted him off my back...', Kabir Bedi's first wife Protima encouraged his affair with Parveen Babi ATG
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 4:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 4:36 PM IST

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has shared deeply personal accounts in his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey Of An Actor. Ahead of its release, excerpts have revealed intricate details about his relationships, sparking widespread attention. In one revelation, Bedi discussed the end of his open marriage with his first wife, Protima Bedi, after he fell in love with actress Parveen Babi.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kabir Bedi (@ikabirbedi)

Kabir reflected on his marriage with Protima, describing it as initially fulfilling but later fraught with emotional complexities. He noted that the open nature of their relationship eventually led to anxiety, a loss of intimacy, and a profound sense of emptiness. He admitted to feeling unloved during this period and credited Parveen Babi for filling the emotional void in his life. Kabir and Protima were married in 1969 but divorced in 1977.

Protima, in a 1997 interview with Stardust magazine, had openly discussed Kabir’s relationship with Parveen. She acknowledged encouraging their affair, explaining that she was occupied with resolving her own personal challenges and wanted Kabir to have his own space. Protima revealed that their marriage had lost its sexual chemistry and expressed that she no longer blamed Parveen for its dissolution. However, she also voiced frustration over Kabir leaving their family, stating that while affairs could have been managed, walking out on her and the children was unnecessary.

Kabir Bedi, born in 1946, rose to international stardom as an actor who seamlessly balanced Bollywood, Hollywood, and European cinema. He gained worldwide acclaim for his portrayal of the titular role in the Italian TV series Sandokan during the 1970s. His illustrious career included numerous Bollywood hits and international projects like the James Bond film Octopussy.

ALSO READ: Nayanthara-Dhanush Controversy: Actress faces cyber attack amid documentary controversy

Beyond his acting achievements, Kabir’s striking looks, deep voice, and eventful personal life made him a figure of public fascination. His relationships, including those with Protima Bedi, Parveen Babi, and later his current wife, Parveen Dusanj, often attracted media scrutiny. Despite controversies, Kabir's contributions to cinema and his undeniable charisma have cemented his status as a respected artist.

Through his autobiography, Kabir has offered an unfiltered glimpse into his journey of fame, love, heartbreak, and resilience, chronicling the highs and lows of his extraordinary life.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

It is good that this truth is coming out': PM Modi praises Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report' gcw

'It is good that this truth is coming out': PM Modi praises Vikrant Massey's film 'The Sabarmati Report'

Chunky Panday shares photo with Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff; pictures go VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Chunky Panday shares photo with Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff; pictures go VIRAL [PHOTOS]

NayantharaDhanush Controversy: Actress faces cyber attack amid documentary controversy ATG

Nayanthara-Dhanush Controversy: Actress faces cyber attack amid documentary controversy

Govinda faces health scare during political rally in Jalgaon; Read on

Govinda faces health scare during political rally in Jalgaon; Read on

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned; see winning moment [WATCH] ATG

Miss Universe 2024: Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig crowned; see winning moment [WATCH]

Recent Stories

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement? gcw

How to save Rs 7,000 monthly for a Rs 1.5 lakh pension after retirement?

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others ATG

Pushpa 2: Height of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and others

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks ATG

Nayanthara turns 40: Here are 7 jewelry for Indian, Western looks

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity gcw

5 best wallet colours to attract wealth and prosperity

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon