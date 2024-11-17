'I wanted him off my back...', Kabir Bedi's first wife Protima encouraged his affair with Parveen Babi

Kabir Bedi's autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey Of An Actor, delves into his life of fame, complex relationships, and personal challenges. From his open marriage with Protima Bedi to his bond with Parveen Babi, the memoir candidly explores love, heartbreak, and resilience

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi has shared deeply personal accounts in his autobiography, Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Journey Of An Actor. Ahead of its release, excerpts have revealed intricate details about his relationships, sparking widespread attention. In one revelation, Bedi discussed the end of his open marriage with his first wife, Protima Bedi, after he fell in love with actress Parveen Babi.

Kabir reflected on his marriage with Protima, describing it as initially fulfilling but later fraught with emotional complexities. He noted that the open nature of their relationship eventually led to anxiety, a loss of intimacy, and a profound sense of emptiness. He admitted to feeling unloved during this period and credited Parveen Babi for filling the emotional void in his life. Kabir and Protima were married in 1969 but divorced in 1977.

Protima, in a 1997 interview with Stardust magazine, had openly discussed Kabir’s relationship with Parveen. She acknowledged encouraging their affair, explaining that she was occupied with resolving her own personal challenges and wanted Kabir to have his own space. Protima revealed that their marriage had lost its sexual chemistry and expressed that she no longer blamed Parveen for its dissolution. However, she also voiced frustration over Kabir leaving their family, stating that while affairs could have been managed, walking out on her and the children was unnecessary.

Kabir Bedi, born in 1946, rose to international stardom as an actor who seamlessly balanced Bollywood, Hollywood, and European cinema. He gained worldwide acclaim for his portrayal of the titular role in the Italian TV series Sandokan during the 1970s. His illustrious career included numerous Bollywood hits and international projects like the James Bond film Octopussy.

Beyond his acting achievements, Kabir’s striking looks, deep voice, and eventful personal life made him a figure of public fascination. His relationships, including those with Protima Bedi, Parveen Babi, and later his current wife, Parveen Dusanj, often attracted media scrutiny. Despite controversies, Kabir's contributions to cinema and his undeniable charisma have cemented his status as a respected artist.

Through his autobiography, Kabir has offered an unfiltered glimpse into his journey of fame, love, heartbreak, and resilience, chronicling the highs and lows of his extraordinary life.

