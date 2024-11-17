Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma to miss Perth clash against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah to lead side

India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, scheduled to begin on Friday, following the birth of his second child earlier this week.

India captain Rohit Sharma will miss the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, scheduled to begin on Friday, following the birth of his second child earlier this week. Rohit has reportedly informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he requires more time with his family before joining the squad for the second Test in Adelaide, which is set to begin on December 6.

In Rohit’s absence, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will assume the role of captain for the first Test. This move comes after a week of uncertainty regarding Rohit’s availability for the crucial series against Australia, particularly after a difficult 0-3 defeat to New Zealand in India. The selectors have shown faith in Bumrah’s leadership abilities, with the fast bowler expected to guide the team during a challenging summer ahead, with matches lined up in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.

“We were hoping that he (Rohit) will travel but he has informed the BCCI that he can’t go now as he needs some more time. He will be flying to Australia for the pink-ball Test match, the second match, in Adelaide. There is a nine-day gap between the first and second Test matches, so Rohit will be able to be there on time,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

The absence of Rohit has prompted the selectors to bring in Devdutt Paddikal, who was already in Australia with the India A squad. Paddikal will be added to the 18-member squad in place of the captain for the first Test at the Opus Stadium in Perth.

BCCI confirms KL Rahul has recovered and is raring to go

The BCCI on Sunday also confirmed opening batsman KL Rahul has recovered from his injury and is "raring to go" for the Perth clash. Rahul had been a doubt for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener after being struck on the right elbow during India's practice match against Australia A on Friday. However, the BCCI confirmed on Sunday that he has since recovered and is ready to take his place in the playing XI.

"After being hit on his elbow on Day 1 of the match simulation, KL Rahul has recovered and is raring to go," said the board in a post on X. In a video shared by BCCI, Rahul can be seen batting in the India nets, allaying concerns surrounding his fitness. The 32-year-old batted without any major discomfort and participated in all the drills during the three-hour net session and batted for a considerable time as well.

Meanwhile, India’s batting lineup will undergo changes due to Shubman Gill's injury. The young opener fractured his thumb during match simulation on Saturday, ruling him out of the first Test.

Additionally, with Rohit's absence, wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel may be considered for a spot in the team as a batsman. Jurel has impressed with the bat during the tour, scoring 80 and 64 in a practice game against Australia A and showing confidence at the crease.

With key players missing or sidelined, India will look to bounce back from their recent struggles and put up a strong performance in the first Test, under the leadership of Bumrah, as they aim to regain momentum in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar series.

