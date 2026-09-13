Oman's Ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Abdullah Alshibani, lauded PM Modi's global vision at the BRICS Summit. He praised India's push for regional stability and peaceful dialogue, noting that Oman's foreign policy aligns with India's.

Commending India's approach to regional stability and dialogue at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Oman's Ambassador to India, Issa Saleh Abdullah Alshibani, on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global vision and stressed the need for peaceful dialogue to address global crises.

Referring to India's efforts towards de-escalation, conflict resolution and neighbourhood stability, the Ambassador said Oman's foreign policy aligns with India's guiding philosophy.

Oman Aligns with India's Philosophy of Peaceful Dialogue

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, Alshibani said the impact of geopolitical crises extends beyond directly involved countries and affects the wider global community. “I think we are part of the motto of the Prime Minister, when he said there is One Earth, One Family. In a geopolitical context, the impact of such crises affects not only the direct countries but also indirectly all countries,” he said.

“Oman has a genuine policy in terms of peaceful dialogue, peaceful neighbourhood, and I think we are pursuing that. I think this is the way forward for resolving so many of the issues and difficulties that the world faces right now,” Alshibani added.

Deep-Rooted India-Oman Ties

The Omani envoy also highlighted the longstanding ties between India and Oman, saying high-level engagements between the two countries will continue. “High-level meetings will never stop. There will always be an interaction. India is not only a big country but very neighbouring country. We have enjoyed a historical, deep-rooted relationship that goes back thousands of years in history,” he said.

CEPA to Strengthen Energy Cooperation

On India-Oman cooperation in fuel and energy supply, the Ambassador said the recently signed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) would help facilitate trade and strengthen energy ties between the two countries. “Very recently we have signed the CEPA (Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement). CEPA is one way of eliminating tariffs in order to facilitate the transport of fuels,” he said.

“It’s one way of trying to work with governments, very close neighbourhood, trying to make sure that there is always a dependable neighbourhood that they can rely on when the crisis is happening,” he added.

The Omani envoy also highlighted the longstanding ties between India and Oman, saying high-level engagements between the two countries will continue. “High-level meetings will never stop. There will always be an interaction. India is not only a big country but very neighbouring country. We have enjoyed a historical, deep-rooted relationship that goes back thousands of years in history,” he said.

Alshibani said both countries remain in close contact on issues of mutual interest and cooperation. “We are in close contact with Indian authorities with regard to collaboration in several issues,” he added.

BRICS Summit Addresses Global Challenges

His comments come at a time when the expanded BRICS grouping is seeking to project a stronger voice for the Global South while managing differences among its members. The New Delhi Declaration reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to consensus, sovereign equality, multilateralism and a more representative international order.

The summit also came against the backdrop of heightened tensions in West Asia. The declaration called for maximum restraint amid the conflict and stressed dialogue, diplomacy, respect for sovereignty and the protection of civilians. The presence of both Iran and the UAE in the expanded BRICS grouping added another layer of complexity to efforts to forge consensus.

The 11 BRICS countries adopted the New Delhi Declaration at the summit on September 12, covering issues including conflicts, terrorism, trade, energy security, climate change, technology, development and reforms of global institutions. The declaration called for stable and diversified energy markets, resilient energy supply chains and a just, orderly and inclusive energy transition. The summit was hosted by India under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. (ANI)