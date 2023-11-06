Number of Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza exceeds 10,000, claims health ministry

The numbers made public on Monday represent a sombre turning point in what has rapidly turned into the bloodiest conflict since Israel's founding 75 years ago.

The number of Palestinian deaths from the continuing conflict with Israel has increased to above 10,000, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. The numbers made public on Monday represent a sombre turning point in what has rapidly turned into the bloodiest conflict since Israel's founding 75 years ago.

On October 7, terrorists from Hamas broke into Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,400 people and kidnapping over 240 more in what Israel called the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. This marked the start of the conflict. In retaliation, Israel launched a campaign of fierce airstrikes and then launched a ground invasion.

The Health Ministry says 10,022 people have been killed in Gaza, without making a distinction between combatants and civilians. Though Israel asserts that more than 500 misdirected rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists have landed inside Gaza, the great majority of the fatalities are thought to have been caused by Israeli aircraft.

The "horrific killings" of civilians in Gaza have been called "outrageous" by a number of UN humanitarian organisations and NGOs. It's thought that thousands of kids are among the deceased.

Politicians have questioned the veracity of the data provided by the Gaza Health Ministry, among them US President Joe Biden.

The World Health Organisation stated that they thought the figures were trustworthy when questioned about this. Hamas, a terrorist organisation outlawed in the US, UK, and EU, controls the health ministry in Gaza, just like it does other government organisations.

