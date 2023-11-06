Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Number of Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza exceeds 10,000, claims health ministry

    The numbers made public on Monday represent a sombre turning point in what has rapidly turned into the bloodiest conflict since Israel's founding 75 years ago. 

    Number of Palestinians killed in Israel-Hamas war in Gaza exceeds 10,000, says health ministry snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 6:43 PM IST

    The number of Palestinian deaths from the continuing conflict with Israel has increased to above 10,000, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza. The numbers made public on Monday represent a sombre turning point in what has rapidly turned into the bloodiest conflict since Israel's founding 75 years ago. 

    On October 7, terrorists from Hamas broke into Israel from Gaza, killing more than 1,400 people and kidnapping over 240 more in what Israel called the worst attack on Jews since the Holocaust. This marked the start of the conflict. In retaliation, Israel launched a campaign of fierce airstrikes and then launched a ground invasion.

    The Health Ministry says 10,022 people have been killed in Gaza, without making a distinction between combatants and civilians. Though Israel asserts that more than 500 misdirected rockets fired by Palestinian terrorists have landed inside Gaza, the great majority of the fatalities are thought to have been caused by Israeli aircraft.

    The "horrific killings" of civilians in Gaza have been called "outrageous" by a number of UN humanitarian organisations and NGOs. It's thought that thousands of kids are among the deceased.

    Politicians have questioned the veracity of the data provided by the Gaza Health Ministry, among them US President Joe Biden.

    The World Health Organisation stated that they thought the figures were trustworthy when questioned about this. Hamas, a terrorist organisation outlawed in the US, UK, and EU, controls the health ministry in Gaza, just like it does other government organisations.

    Also read: Israel's construction sector eyes replacing Palestinian employees with up to 100,000 Indian workers (WATCH)

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2023, 7:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Israel construction sector eyes replacing Palestinian employees with up to 100,000 Indian workers (WATCH) snt

    Israel's construction sector eyes replacing Palestinian employees with up to 100,000 Indian workers (WATCH)

    UAE: Abu Dhabi's first traditional Hindu stone temple nears completion, grand opening on February 14 anr

    UAE: Abu Dhabi's first traditional Hindu stone temple nears completion, grand opening on February 14

    Revealed How a 70-year-old Uber driver earned Rs 23 lakh in a year by cancelling rides snt

    Revealed: How a 70-year-old Uber driver earned Rs 23 lakh in a year by cancelling rides

    Viral Video: Influencer licks and chews gum from Seattle's famous Gum Wall; internet grossed out (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Influencer licks and chews gum from Seattle's famous Gum Wall; internet grossed out (WATCH)

    Marafy: Saudi Arabia unveils new megacity project featuring 11-km-long canal 'Oasis' anr

    Marafy: Saudi Arabia unveils new megacity project featuring 11-km-long canal 'Oasis'

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Haris Rauf: Top 7 performances by the Pakistan pacer osf

    Happy Birthday Haris Rauf: Top 7 performances by the Pakistan pacer

    Malaika Arora hot pics: Latest pictures of 50-year-old diva you shouldn't miss SHG

    Malaika Arora hot pics: Latest pictures of 50-year-old diva you shouldn't miss

    Baahubali to Size Zero-7 best movies of Anushka Shetty RBA

    Baahubali to Size Zero-7 best movies of Anushka Shetty

    football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez praises outstanding performance in victory over Chennaiyin FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Manolo Marquez praises outstanding performance in victory over Chennaiyin FC

    Spotted - Isha Deol to Sonam Kapoor; celebrities shine in the fashion scene SHG

    Spotted: Esha Deol to Sonam Kapoor; celebrities shine in the fashion scene

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon