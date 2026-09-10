A drone tribute in New York Harbor commemorated the victims of the September 11 attacks ahead of the 25th anniversary. Using 2,977 drones, the display recreated the iconic Twin Towers in the night sky. Each individual light symbolized one of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the 2001 tragedy.

New York Harbor witnessed a powerful tribute to the victims of the September 11 attacks as thousands of drones illuminated the night sky and recreated the iconic Twin Towers. The emotional display took place ahead of the 25th anniversary of the terror attacks, turning the harbor into a moving canvas of remembrance.

The spectacular drone show featured 2,977 lights, with each light representing one person who lost their life in the September 11, 2001 attacks. Together, the drones formed striking images of the original World Trade Center towers, bringing the famous New York skyline landmarks back to life in the night sky.

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The tribute was designed not simply as a visual spectacle but as a way to remember the lives lost in one of the darkest moments in US history. The synchronized lights created a full-scale representation of the Twin Towers, offering viewers a poignant reminder of the people behind the number of victims.

The September 11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people after hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. Twenty-five years later, the anniversary continues to evoke grief while also highlighting stories of courage, resilience and remembrance.

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Several videos of the drone show have surfaced on X.

“WTC drone show tonight in lower Manhattan for 25th anniversary of 9/11,” one user wrote.

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The New York Harbor display combined modern drone technology with a deeply symbolic memorial. As the illuminated towers appeared above the water, the spectacle gave spectators a rare visual representation of the landmarks that once defined the Manhattan skyline.

The tribute comes as the United States marks a quarter-century since the attacks. News outlets described the display as both a technological achievement and an emotional act of remembrance, with the 2,977 lights serving as a direct tribute to those who died.

The recreated Twin Towers quickly drew attention because of the striking resemblance to the original structures and the powerful meaning behind the display. The sight of the towers rising once again over New York Harbor offered a visual connection between the city's past and present.

The drone tribute ultimately served as a reminder that while the skyline has changed, the memory of those lost on September 11 remains deeply embedded in New York and the nation.

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