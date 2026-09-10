Europe’s deforestation regulation aims to curb illegal timber and protect forests, but global supply chain loopholes and rising demand pose serious challenges to enforcement.

With climate change intensifying pressures on forests worldwide, deforestation remains a critical concern. Agriculture drives most permanent forest loss, but between 2001 and 2025 wildfires contributed 30% of tree cover loss, while logging accounted for 25%, according to WRI.

Although some forest loss is temporary, recovery can take decades and ecosystems may never return to full health. Boreal forests have been stripped for toilet paper, while Europe burns wood pellets for energy. Despite pledges to halt forest loss by 2030, progress has been limited.

EU Regulation And Enforcement

The EU’s deforestation regulation (EUDR), delayed twice, will take effect at the end of this year. Importers of commodities including wood and paper must prove they are not sourced from recently deforested or degraded land. Operators must provide geo-coordinates of sourcing plots.

Low-risk countries, including the UK and EU members, face lighter checks, though NGOs have flagged illegal logging in Romania’s old-growth forests. Enforcement may be difficult, as the FAO defines forests as having 10% canopy cover, while UNEP sets the threshold at 30%.

Experts warn that deforestation often occurs gradually through selective harvesting, later escalating into full clearance. Leah Samberg of the Accountability Framework initiative stresses that risk assessment and verification are essential, as only 11% of timber disclosures report sourcing more than 90% deforestation-free.

Earlier EU efforts, such as the Timber Regulation, inadvertently increased forest loss in trade-dependent countries by diverting timber to less regulated markets. Researchers caution that leakage remains possible, with producers selling into China’s domestic market.

Industry Response And Global Impact

The EUDR’s demand for full traceability poses challenges for industries such as wood pellets, with trade expected to shift to unregulated Asian markets. Experts argue that global governance is needed to prevent leakage and build capacity in producer countries.

While the regulation is seen as a net positive, critics say its narrow focus on supply chain compliance incentivises companies to clean up sourcing without addressing broader deforestation drivers.

Some countries are aligning with the EU. The UK plans similar legislation, China is exploring cooperation, and Brazil has developed technology to meet EUDR’s data requirements.

In Europe, companies like Timberhub now offer compliance services, though penalties may be minor compared to trade volumes. Interpol estimates illegal timber trade at $51–152 billion annually, with 20% entering the EU.

Certification systems such as FSC cover 175 million hectares, but compliance with EUDR is not guaranteed. Reports of false certification have prompted moves toward a global digital traceability system by 2030.

Plantation Models And Sustainability

The pulp and paper industry promotes fast-growing hardwood plantations, such as eucalyptus, on degraded land. Brazil’s Suzano, the world’s largest pulp producer, operates 1.6 million hectares of plantations alongside 1.1 million hectares of protected land. The company has committed to zero deforestation since 2020, using geolocation and traceability systems.

Suzano is also exploring restoration financing through carbon credits, aiming to regenerate Atlantic forest areas. Its proprietary compliance system is designed to meet EUDR requirements, which executives say will “level the playing field.”

While monoculture plantations face risks from drought and pests, experts argue they provide better climate outcomes than crops like sugarcane. Demand for timber products, whether eucalyptus, teak or tropical hardwoods, remains strong.