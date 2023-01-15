Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nepal's Yeti Airlines aircraft with 72 onboard crashes; 5 Indians among passengers

    The videos of the horrific crash have now gone viral on social media. In one video, the plane can be seen losing balance mid-air moments before crashing to the ground. A helicopter rescue effort is under progress, according to senior airport authorities in Nepal.

    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 1:37 PM IST

    In yet another tragic incident, a 72-seater passenger aircraft crashed near the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal on Sunday. Rescue efforts are currently under way, and the airport has been temporarily closed, according to news agency ANI. The Kathmandu Post reported that a Yeti Airlines ATR 72 plane crashed in Pokhara. There were 68 passengers and four staff members travelling from Kathmandu to Pokhara on this trip.

    Of the 68 passengers onboard the aircraft in Nepal, there were 53 Nepali citizens, 5 Indian nationals, 4 Russians, One Irish, 2 Koreans, 1 Argentinian and a French national, the airport authority said. Social media is exploding with pictures and videos of the event. Smoke can be seen rising from the collision scene in the footage. 

    The videos of the horrific crash have now gone viral on social media. In one video, the plane can be seen losing balance mid-air moments before crashing to the ground. A helicopter rescue effort is under progress, according to senior airport authorities in Nepal.

    An emergency cabinet meeting has been convened by Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, often known as "Prachanda."

    At 10:33 am, the plane departed Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

    The plane crashed into a river canyon on the side of the Seti River as it was about to land at the Pokhara airport. The fact that the incident occurred about 20 minutes after takeoff suggests that the plane may have been in descent. The aircraft takes 25 minutes to go between the two cities.

    (Photo: @MohiitTandon | Twitter)

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2023, 1:37 PM IST
