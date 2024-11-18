Indian Bank announces recruitment for Financial Literacy Counselor; Check details
Apply for a bank job without a written exam! Indian Bank has announced openings for Financial Literacy Advisors in Puducherry. The application process has already begun on their official website.
The Indian Bank Puducherry has released a new recruitment notification for 2024, inviting applications from qualified candidates for the position of Financial Literacy Advisor.
Indian Bank's recruitment for Financial Literacy Advisors is a great opportunity. Apply now through their official website. The application process is open.
Experience: Should have served for five years as an Officer in a Bank/Financial Institution. Should know Rural Banking/Latest Govt. Schemes.
Vacancy: 01
The deadline to apply for the Indian Bank recruitment is November 30th. Review the requirements and apply if eligible.
Candidates should meet the qualifications listed in the official notification. Selection is based on an interview assessing communication, leadership, and teaching skills.
Basic computer skills (MS Office) and English typing are required. Local language typing is preferred. Fluency in local language and English is essential. Salary starts at Rs18,000 with additional incentives based on conducting financial literacy camps.