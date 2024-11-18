Indian Bank announces recruitment for Financial Literacy Counselor; Check details

Apply for a bank job without a written exam! Indian Bank has announced openings for Financial Literacy Advisors in Puducherry. The application process has already begun on their official website.

Experience: Should have served for five years as an Officer in a Bank/Financial Institution. Should know Rural Banking/Latest Govt. Schemes.

Vacancy: 01