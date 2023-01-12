Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mada 9: Taliban unveils its first supercar, Powered by Toyota Corolla engine

    The car, Mada 9 launch date has yet to be announced. However, ENTOP's (the car manufacturer's) CEO, Mohammad Riza Ahmadi, has claimed that the car will begin its journey in Afghanistan and will 'one day become international.'

    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 5:23 PM IST

    Taliban-ruled Afghanistan launched its first indigenously supercar, the Mada 9. It took more than five years to develop the car; the vehicle is still in prototype form. The project was spearheaded by nearly 30 ENTOP engineers and Kabul's Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute (ATVI). 

    Taliban's Higher Education Minister, Abdul Baqi Haqqani, while revealing the car on Wednesday, reportedly said how the car was going to prove the Taliban regime's dedication to providing 'religion and modern sciences for its people'.

    A modified Toyota Corolla engine powers the Mada 9 prototype. The performance data have yet to be published; however, Ghulam Haider Shahamat, the head of ATVI, reportedly said that the alteration had been made so that if the automobile's speed is increased, the engine would be powerful enough to handle it. ENTOP will eventually equip the Mada 9 with an electric powertrain.

    Additionally, ENTOP's (the car manufacturer's) CEO, Mohammad Riza Ahmadi, reportedly said that the supercar would 'convey the value of information to the people,' which will help to boost Afghanistan's image on the global stage.

    The car's launch date has yet to be announced. However, Riza has claimed that the car will begin its journey in Afghanistan and will 'one day become international.'

    The Mada 9 has already been tested. However, no images of the car are posted except the shots showing the car parked. A Taliban representative shared the photos on social media, saying that the car's creation was an 'honour' for the country.

