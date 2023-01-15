Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Narendra Modi has done something to brand India that none before him was able to manage: Pakistani analyst

    In a rare expression of praise, noted Pakistani analyst Shahzad Chaudhry noted that Narendra Modi had brought India to the point where the country had started to cast a wider net of influence and impact.

    Pakistani analyst Shahzad Chaudhry on India under Narendra Modi's leadership
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 15, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    'Narendra Modi may be a despised name in Pakistan, but he has done something to brand India that none before him was able to manage... 

    'Two opposing military superpowers of the world claim India to be its ally. If this isn’t a diplomatic coup, what is...'These are some of the views expressed by noted Pakistani political, security and defence analyst Shahzad Chaudhry in a writeup for one of the largest-selling newspapers in his country.

    Extolling how India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had grown in leaps and bounds, Chaudhry wrote for 'The Express Tribune' that it was a diplomatic coup of sorts for India if two opposing global military superpowers -- the United States and Russia -- claim India to be its ally.

    Also Read: Army to support Soul of Steel Alpine challenge, India's own Ironman Triathlon

    Enumerating India's global standing, he cited the instance of how it was the only country that can trade freely with Russia despite sweeping American sanctions on the latter for its military operation against Ukraine. 

    He observed that notwithstanding its size, India's global footprint has been expanding. Be it being the fifth largest economy in the world or having the third largest military, India is on the path of increasing its capacity and capability, the analyst observed.

    It is rare to see words of praise coming from across the border, especially when the political leadership of Pakistan cares to focus on playing the "Kashmir" card at the drop of a hat. Chaudhry enumerated how Saudi Arabia, which Pakistan views as its fraternal brother, is investing over $72 billion in India even as Islamabad "begs" the country to invest the $7 billion. 

    Comparing the Modi administration to his predecessors, the analyst observed that India's foreign reserves had jumped to $600 billion under Prime Minister Modi compared to $252 billion under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government. According to him, the fact that India's GDP is sized over three trillion Dollars was testament to the monumental progress that made it a preferred destination for investors. 

    He underscored how the gap between Pakistan and India is now unbridgeable, with the latter "breaking free" of the shackles that kept it hyphenated in global perception with Pakistan and tied in South Asia.

    While recalling how Pakistan was politically outmanoeuvred by India on Kashmir when the latter discarded Article 370 of its Constitution that gave a special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhry said that 'gradual mutation of the demographics' in India's favour continues unabated

    The analyst noted that Modi had brought India to the point where the country had started to cast a wider net of influence and impact. 'Pakistan has been skillfully reduced to a footnote in this Indian script,' he said, calling upon Islamabad to recalibrate its policy towards India and create a tri-nation consensus, along with China, focusing on Asia to be the catalyst for wider economic growth. If not done, he summed up, Pakistan may end up being reduced to a "footnote of history".

    Also Read: 14 times when PM Narendra Modi leveraged Cooperative Federalism

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2023, 1:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prince Harry may make amends with royal family before King Charles coronation Report gcw

    Prince Harry may make amends with royal family before King Charles' coronation: Report

    Prince Harry on Spare Dont think family would ever forgive me if I told all gcw

    Prince Harry on 'Spare': 'Don't think family would ever forgive me if I told all...'

    Mada 9: Taliban unveils its first supercar, Powered by Toyota Corolla engine - adt

    Mada 9: Taliban unveils its first supercar, Powered by Toyota Corolla engine

    Uranium tainted cargo not ours Pakistan denies package found at Heathrow Airport came from Karachi snt

    'Uranium-tainted cargo not ours': Pak denies package found at Heathrow Airport came from Karachi

    Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' next to 'How to Kill Your Family' novel at UK bookstore sparks outburst - adt

    Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' next to 'How to Kill Your Family' novel at UK bookstore sparks outburst

    Recent Stories

    Prince Harry may make amends with royal family before King Charles coronation Report gcw

    Prince Harry may make amends with royal family before King Charles' coronation: Report

    Miss Universe 2022: Intriguing facts about R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States who won the pageant vma

    Miss Universe 2022: Intriguing facts about R'Bonney Gabriel of the United States who won the pageant

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is going to be the acid test for Pat Cummins and co - Allan Border-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'It is going to be the acid test for Pat Cummins and co' - Allan Border

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive People falling in love with Hector more the better MG Motor India CCO Gaurav Gupta MD Rajeev Chaba gcw

    Auto Expo 2023 Exclusive: 'People falling in love with Hector, more the better...' MG Motor India CCO

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium comes up with special provisions for disabled-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium comes up with special provisions for disabled

    Recent Videos

    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5 door SUV debuts in India bookings open gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV debuts in India; bookings open

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback production to start in 2025 gcw

    Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV makes a comeback, production to start in 2025

    Video Icon