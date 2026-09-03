EAM S Jaishankar, visiting Kyiv, reiterated India's call for dialogue and diplomacy to end the Ukraine war. He stated that solutions won't come from the battlefield and that India is ready to contribute to any peace effort, echoing PM Modi's message.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has reiterated India’s firm stance that solutions to the Ukraine war cannot emerge from the battlefield, declaring during his visit to Kyiv that New Delhi stands ready to assist in finding a path toward peace. Speaking after his bilateral discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core message that "this is not an era of war."

Human and Economic Consequences of War

The External Affairs Minister expressed sorrow over the death of an Indian citizen in Kyiv, framing the loss within the broader human and global economic consequences of the war. "Only two days ago, an Indian national was also killed in an attack in Kyiv. We join in mourning every life lost and convey our deepest sympathy to every affected family," the EAM highlighted.

Jaishankar also drew attention to the vulnerabilities faced by commercial shipping and seafarers, pointing to the disproportionate impact on developing economies. "There were also some specific aspects of this conflict that came up in our discussions. Prominent among them was attacks on commercial shipping. Indian seafarers man ships of many flags and have been among the unfortunate casualties. The impact on shipping is also significantly affecting many nations of the Global South in a variety of ways leading to fuel, fertilizer and food shortage," the EAM noted.

India's Call for Dialogue and Diplomacy

Reaffirming India's consistent position on dialogue and diplomacy, Jaishankar stressed that protracted conflict only leads to further loss of life and destruction. "India has consistently maintained that this is not an era of war, and that solutions will not emerge from the battlefield. Just two days ago in Bishkek, Prime Minister Modi declared that endless war must now give way to the end of war," he stated.

Jaishankar noted that while resolving the conflict ultimately rests with the involved nations, India remains prepared to contribute to any peace effort. "Every passing day of conflict only means more deaths and more destruction. Understandably, it is for the parties involved to find a way. But, if India can be of any help in any manner, we are ready, and this was the core of my discussion so far with Foreign Minister Sybiha," he added.

Humanitarian Aid and Bilateral Relations

Underscoring India’s ongoing relief operations, Jaishankar details the extent of material assistance provided to Ukraine to date. "We have provided so far 19 consignments of humanitarian assistance including 160 tonnes comprising generator sets, medicines, medical equipment etc," he said.

Addressing broader bilateral relations, Jaishankar acknowledged the resilience of India-Ukraine trade despite four years of war-related disruptions, thanked Ukrainian authorities for looking after Indian students, and invited Foreign Minister Sybiha to visit India for the next Intergovernmental Commission meeting. "Our trade spans a wide range of sectors, from pharmaceuticals, food & agriculture and fertilizers to machinery, chemicals and consumer goods. Understandably, in the last four years, this trade has seen some disruption due to the war situation and logistical challenges. At the same time, there has been a visible resilience and, some new possibilities have emerged. In our talks today, we will be challenged obviously by the issues of today as well as the prospects beyond, and we will be addressing them," Jaishankar highlighted.

"In consonance with Prime Minister Modi’s call for an end to war, my visit has a focus on the prospects of dialogue and diplomacy. I will be taking back the views and positions shared today by the Ukrainian side," he added. (ANI)