PM Narendra Modi and Belgian PM Bart De Wever held talks in New Delhi, focusing on the situations in West Asia and Ukraine. They highlighted the need for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts peacefully, as per a joint statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever held discussions in New Delhi on Thursday regarding the ongoing situation in West Asia, highlighting the necessity for dialogue and diplomatic engagement to resolve regional challenges peacefully. The talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever in New Delhi on Thursday spanned multiple international topics, encompassing recent occurrences in Ukraine and West Asia.

“The two Prime Ministers also exchanged views on major international developments, including recent developments in Ukraine and in West Asia. Regarding the war in Ukraine, both sides reaffirmed their support for efforts towards the achievement of a comprehensive, just and lasting peace through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law,” read a Joint Statement issued following the meeting between the two leaders. “On West Asia, they discussed recent developments of concern in the region and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomatic engagement to address challenges in a peaceful manner. They also stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of maritime routes and of maintaining safe and unimpeded maritime shipping,” it added.

Deepening India-Belgium Partnership

As specified in the statement, both Prime Ministers renewed their shared dedication to deepening and diversifying the partnership between India and Belgium, underpinned by mutual trust and a common vision for peace, prosperity, and development. “They agreed that the expanding bilateral partnership shall continue to be guided by a shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights, gender equality, and a rules-based international order. Building on these foundations, they expressed confidence that the India-Belgium Partnership would continue to deliver tangible benefits for both peoples and the world and also contribute to strengthening collaboration between India and Europe in addressing shared global challenges,” it noted.

Enhancing Mobility and Connectivity

The two leaders highlighted the significance of interpersonal bonds alongside connectivity supported by efficient visa services. “In this context, they recognised the need for smooth and quick processing. As exchanges between India and Belgium are intensifying, visa processing capacity by diplomatic missions in Belgium and India will significantly increase. Given the specific need, both leaders welcomed the ongoing reinforcement of the Belgian visa delivery services in India,” the statement detailed.

Endorsing the execution of the European Union memorandum of understanding concerning a Comprehensive Framework of Cooperation on Mobility, together with the opening of a pilot EU Legal Gateway Office in India, the leaders noted that these measures will foster lawful avenues for the transit of experts, skilled personnel, and scholars while further strengthening interpersonal ties between India and the EU. “They agreed that as trade, investment, and people-to-people ties continue to grow, enhanced mobility of skilled professionals, students, researchers, and business travellers would be essential. Both leaders underscored the importance of strengthening connectivity and encouraged airline operators to explore the establishment of direct air connectivity between Belgium and India,” the statement mentioned.

Healthcare Cooperation and Future Engagements

Furthermore, the two leaders expressed satisfaction with ongoing bilateral cooperation within the healthcare sector, encompassing initiatives supporting the movement of qualified nurses from India to Belgium, as well as broader civil society collaboration across healthcare and education. They encouraged sustained dialogues aimed at finalising a memorandum of understanding on Mobility and Migration. Amid the broadening of bilateral ties and growing engagement between India, Europe, and the EU, Prime Minister De Wever invited Prime Minister Modi to undertake a bilateral visit to Belgium at a mutually convenient time. (ANI)