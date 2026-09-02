A video showing four boys allegedly assaulting a girl with a stick has surfaced online. The girl had reportedly gone to a field to cut grass when the incident was recorded. The footage shows some of the boys holding her while she is beaten, with a black plastic sheet covering her face. The circumstances behind the assault remain unclear.

A video showing four boys allegedly beating a girl with a stick has surfaced online, sparking concern over the incident. The girl is seen in the video after reportedly going to a field to cut grass.

In the footage, four boys appear to surround the girl, with some of them holding her while she is allegedly beaten with a stick. A black plastic sheet can also be seen covering the girl’s face during the assault.

Entrepreneur Story: 'I Lived on Bread and Water for 7 Days,' Says Mumbai Founder!

Elderly Care: Social Media Reacts To Viral Take On Ageing Parents! Read Details

The video shows the girl being repeatedly beaten while the boys hold her. However, the circumstances that led to the incident are not clear from the footage. It is also not immediately known when or where the video was recorded. Towards the end of the video, a woman is seen running towards the group and intervening to help the girl. Her intervention appears to stop the assault, although the identities of the woman, the girl and the four boys have not been established. It remains unclear whether the incident has been reported to the police or whether any action has been taken against those involved.

Authorities, if informed, could investigate the video to establish the circumstances surrounding the assault and identify those involved. The footage has raised concerns about the safety of women and the need for appropriate action against those responsible for such violence.