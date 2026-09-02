A woman in a burqa was allegedly sexually harassed by a young man at a crowded Monday market in Bulandshahr. A video reportedly shows him moving close to her and attempting inappropriate contact. Police are working to identify him.

A woman wearing a burqa was allegedly sexually harassed by a young man in broad daylight at a crowded Monday market in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly took place while the woman was shopping among other people at the busy marketplace.

A video of the alleged incident has been circulating on social media. The footage reportedly shows a young man moving close to the woman and allegedly attempting to make inappropriate physical contact with her while she was in the crowded market.

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The incident has sparked concern among social media users, with many calling for strict action against the person allegedly involved. The video has also drawn attention to the safety of women in crowded public spaces.

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Following the video's circulation, Bulandshahr Police said that Kotwali Nagar Police were working to identify the youth seen in the footage. Authorities assured that necessary legal action would be taken once the person involved is identified.

The police investigation is currently underway, and further details about the woman and the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident have not been disclosed. Authorities are expected to examine the video and gather other available evidence as part of the investigation.