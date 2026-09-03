External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. Their discussion focused on approaches to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, deepening bilateral ties, and ensuring Black Sea security.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and discussed approaches to end the ongoing conflict with Russia and advance bilateral relations.

Jaishankar, Zelenskyy Discuss Path to Peace

Highlighting his engagements in Ukraine, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X that he apprised President Zelenskyy of his discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha regarding the deepening of bilateral cooperation.

The EAM noted that his conversation with President Zelenskyy centred on approaches to end the ongoing conflict. "Pleased to call on President @ZelenskyyUa today #Ukraine. Apprised him of discussions with FM @andrii_sybiha on deepening our bilateral cooperation. Our conversation centred on approaches to end the ongoing conflict," he wrote.

Welcoming the meeting, President Zelenskyy confirmed his discussion with India's Minister of External Affairs and expressed gratitude for India's stance. "We are grateful to India for its commitment to ending this unjust war – Russia’s war against Ukraine. This certainly must not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear position," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on X.

Zelenskyy on Drone Attacks and Black Sea Security

President Zelenskyy claimed that while Jaishankar was present in Kyiv, Russia launched jet-powered "Shaheds", which he asserted were developed with Iran’s help. Zelenskyy shared that the Indian delegation remained safe thanks to Ukrainian combat aviation and fighter jets shooting down most of the drones and expressed hope that other world powers would call for an end to the war.

"Today, while the Minister was here with us in Kyiv, Russia once again launched jet-powered 'shaheds', which were developed not without Iran’s help. Thanks to our combat aviation, the delegation was safe, because it is Ukrainian fighter jets that shoot down most of these drones. We hope that other major world powers will also take a clear stance that this war must end and that a reliable peace must be achieved," he said.

Additionally, President Zelenskyy stated that the two leaders discussed the situation in the Black Sea, including threats to civilian shipping. Zelenskyy noted that both sides concur that blocking food supplies to sensitive regions dependent on maritime routes is absolutely unacceptable.

"Of course, we discussed the situation in the Black Sea, including the existing threats to civilian shipping. We concur that it is absolutely unacceptable to block food supplies to regions where this is a highly sensitive issue and where people depend on these maritime routes. Russia’s actions aimed at blocking our ports, our food corridor, and our supplies are causing major disruption to global relations. We must all work together to guarantee security," he noted.

I met with India’s Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its commitment to ending this unjust war – Russia’s war against Ukraine. This certainly must not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India’s clear… pic.twitter.com/ZJ4IRP7Qpx — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 3, 2026

Jaishankar's Engagements in Kyiv

Highlighting the meeting, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote in a post on X, "EAM @DrSJaishankar called on President @ZelenskyyUa of Ukraine today."

During his visit to the capital, Jaishankar also met with the Embassy of India team in Kyiv, noting that he appreciated their courage, commitment, and contributions.

Met today with the @IndiainUkraine Team in Kyiv. Appreciate their courage, commitment and contributions. pic.twitter.com/G4wvr4yetU — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 3, 2026

Concluding his trip, the EAM paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv, remarking that Bapu’s life and message underline the need to move from "endless war to the end of war".

Concluded my visit by paying homage to Bapu at the National Botanical Garden in Kyiv. His life and message underline the need to move from endless war to end of war. pic.twitter.com/lbZMTkdPQN — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 3, 2026

India Reaffirms Stance on Dialogue and Diplomacy

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar reiterated India’s firm stance that solutions to the Ukraine war cannot emerge from the battlefield, declaring during his visit to Kyiv that New Delhi stands ready to assist in finding a path toward peace.

Speaking after his bilateral discussions with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s core message that "this is not an era of war."

Reaffirming India's consistent position on dialogue and diplomacy, Jaishankar stressed that protracted conflict only leads to further loss of life and destruction. "India has consistently maintained that this is not an era of war and that solutions will not emerge from the battlefield. Just two days ago in Bishkek, Prime Minister Modi declared that endless war must now give way to the end of war," he stated.

Jaishankar noted that while resolving the conflict ultimately rests with the involved nations, India remains prepared to contribute to any peace effort. (ANI)