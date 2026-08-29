Volunteers, including a 15-year-old, are travelling from Kathmandu to distribute essential supplies to families in flood-affected villages in Nepal. A local resident described how an entire marketplace, temple, and a school were swept away.

Volunteers Step Up for Relief Efforts

Amid the devastation caused by floods in Nepal, local residents have stepped forward to help families stranded in remote and flood-affected villages, with a group of volunteers travelling from Kathmandu to distribute essential supplies.

Fifteen-year-old Pranil Basnet, along with Raju Adhikari, Yuwraj Khanal, Prabin Basnet and several others, has been distributing rice, pulses, biscuits, blankets and other essential items to families affected by the floods. The volunteers have been reaching remote villages where access to relief materials and essential supplies remains a major challenge. The group said everyone should come forward and contribute in whatever way possible to help flood victims during the difficult situation. The volunteers also said their efforts were not linked to any organisation or political affiliation but were aimed at helping fellow citizens in need. They appealed to more people to come forward and support flood-affected families across Nepal.

Devastation in Trishuli Area

Recalling the devastation in Nepal's Trishuli area, local resident Surendra Kumar told ANI that an entire marketplace, a temple and a three-storey school were swept away by the floods. "There used to be a school here. In front of it was a temple, a Ram Mandir. And this was an entire marketplace. The area where the water is flowing now, that empty space in the middle, is where a three-storey school once stood. 1,600 children were studying there. On the day this happened, the teachers managed to evacuate all the children and save them. Now, there isn't even a trace of the school left. No trace. Everything was swept away. There was also a temple, a Ram Mandir. You can see some buildings further over there; the lower floors are slightly visible. But on this side, nothing remains. There was a whole temple here, an entire market. Many people died here. We don't have the exact numbers yet, but it was a lot. Yes, everything is gone here," Kumar said.

Official Update on Casualties and Rescue

Meanwhile, a total of 669 bodies have been retrieved from floodwaters across multiple affected districts downstream, according to updated figures released by Nepal Police. The police have released an official status update as of 4:00 PM, providing updated figures on casualties, ongoing rescue operations, and personnel deployment following the devastating Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods.

Further, rescue teams have safely evacuated or treated 2,301 individuals while 140 injured victims are undergoing medical treatment or have been discharged across various hospitals in the Kathmandu Valley. (ANI)