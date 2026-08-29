Anticipation builds in Tashkent as Indian diaspora and Uzbek citizens warmly welcome PM Narendra Modi ahead of his bilateral visit, expressing hopes for stronger diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties between India and Uzbekistan.

Anticipation is building across Tashkent as members of the Indian diaspora and local Uzbek citizens send messages of welcome ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day bilateral state visit to Uzbekistan. Expressing excitement over the visit, representatives from the Indian and Uzbek communities voiced strong optimism for deeper diplomatic, economic, and cultural cooperation between the two nations.

Widespread Welcome from Uzbeks and Indian Diaspora

An Uzbek citizen extended a warm initial greeting, "India's Prime Minister, His Excellency Narendra Modi ji, we welcome you to Uzbekistan. We are eagerly waiting to meet you." Highlighting the economic and cultural potential of the visit, another Uzbek speaker stated in Hindi. "Respected ladies and gentlemen, a few days ago we received the news that the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji, is coming to our country. We are fully confident that with his visit, the historical friendship between the people of Uzbekistan and India will become even stronger. On this occasion, I also want to say that we hope the cultural relations and economic cooperation between our two countries will undoubtedly advance further thanks to the arrival of this great guest," he said.

Representing the long-standing Indian business community, an Indian diaspora member shared in Gujarati, "Namaste Modi Saheb, I am a Gujarati and have been in Uzbekistan for the last 20 years. Along with some of the largest investments here, we have kept the mutual friendship between India and Uzbekistan strong. We are waiting for you. Please welcome Modi Saheb."

Another member of the local Indian diaspora expressed the community's eager anticipation. "Greetings Modi ji, my name is Ashok Kumar Tiwari. I have been living here for the past 35 years. I run my business in Uzbekistan and also represent the Indian community here. I, along with all the people from the Indian community living here and many Uzbek friends who admire India, are waiting for you. Please come, visit us, and boost our spirits," he said.

Emphasising regional peace and enduring friendship, an Uzbek woman conveyed her best wishes. "Welcome to the Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji. We Uzbek people are very happy to hear the news of your arrival. We hope that the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries will continue to grow, become stronger, and remain steadfast. May the sun of peace always shine upon us. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Jai Uzbekistan!" she said.

PM Modi Responds to Young Uzbeks' Hindi Welcome

Earlier, PM Modi also shared a video in which several Uzbek students took turns welcoming the Prime Minister to their capital, emphasising their affection for Indian culture and the long-standing bond between the two countries.

Responding to the heartfelt welcome messages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the video posted by young Uzbek citizens, praising their enthusiastic tribute and fluent delivery in Hindi. In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the warm gesture as a testament to the strong cultural affinity between the two nations. "As I am about to begin my Uzbekistan visit, I am very happy to see the enthusiasm of my young friends from Uzbekistan, beautifully expressed in this video. What makes it even more special is the fact that they did it in Hindi and they did it so well!" PM Modi wrote.

Part of a Broader Central Asia Tour

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, expressing confidence that the diplomatic engagement will reinforce India's strategic partnerships across Central Asia. Commencing the itinerary, the Prime Minister will first travel to Tashkent for a two-day bilateral visit at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Following the bilateral leg in Tashkent, PM Modi will proceed to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov to attend the 26th SCO Summit, which commemorates a quarter-century of the organisation. (ANI)