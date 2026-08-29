Baloch Voice for Justice raised alarm over alleged threats by Balochistan CM Sarfraz Bugti to burn orchards in Mastung, calling it a violation of rights and a risk to civilian livelihoods, urging international bodies to investigate.

In a statement issued by the Media Wing of Baloch Voice for Justice, alleged threats by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to burn or demolish residents' orchards in Mastung and arrest their owners have sparked serious concerns over the protection of civilian property and livelihoods.

In a post shared on X, Baloch Voice for Justice described the reported remarks as alarming and condemnable, arguing that any attempt to target privately owned orchards could amount to a serious violation of fundamental rights. It said agricultural land and orchards represent an important source of income for local families, and threats against them could place the economic security of civilians at significant risk.

Concerns Over Collective Punishment

It further alleged that the reported threats come amid an already worsening human rights situation in Balochistan. The group stated that targeting civilian-owned property could go beyond an individual dispute and potentially become a form of collective pressure against the wider local population.

The organisation said threats to destroy orchards, demolish property, or detain owners raise questions about rights to property, livelihood, and economic security. It argued that punitive measures directed at civilians or their sources of income could constitute collective punishment and warrant scrutiny by independent human rights bodies.

Call for International Intervention

Calling for international intervention, Baloch Voice for Justice urged Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and United Nations human rights mechanisms to take immediate notice of the allegations. It called for independent and transparent investigations to establish the facts surrounding the reported threats and determine whether any violations of civilian rights have occurred.

The group also appealed for measures to protect residents, their property and livelihoods, particularly in areas where tensions and allegations of rights violations remain high.

The organisation called on both the Government of Pakistan and the Balochistan government to refrain from actions that could intimidate civilians, damage private property or impose collective punishment. (ANI)