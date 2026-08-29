Indologist Bayot Rakhmatov says India-Uzbekistan ties are at an all-time high. His comments come during PM Modi's visit to Tashkent to discuss trade, defence, and energy with President Mirziyoyev before attending the SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan.

Deep-Rooted Cultural Ties

Indologist Bayot Rakhmatov on Saturday emphasised that relations between Uzbekistan and India have taken off rapidly since Uzbekistan gained its independence, with public fascination with Indian culture reaching an all-time high. His comments come during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Uzbekistan.

Speaking with ANI, Rakhmatov noted, "If we look at history, the ties between Uzbekistan and India go back a long way. However, I would like to highlight that relations between our two nations have strengthened significantly since Uzbekistan gained its independence and are developing rapidly." Rakhmatov pointed out that the affinity between the two populations runs deep and begins early in life for many Uzbek citizens. "Every person in Uzbekistan holds a deep interest in India. This stems from our shared history...the people of Uzbekistan view India as a fascinating country, having heard and read so much about it since childhood, and their interest in India has grown immensely," he added.

PM Modi's Diplomatic Engagement

His remarks come as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-nation visit to Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan on Saturday, expressing confidence that the diplomatic engagement will reinforce India's strategic partnerships across Central Asia. Commencing the itinerary, the Prime Minister will first travel to Tashkent for a two-day bilateral visit at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Outlining expectations for the bilateral engagement, PM Modi said in his departure statement, "In recent years, India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement. I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan."

As part of the schedule in the Uzbek capital, the Prime Minister noted that he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, which he described as "a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties" connecting both countries.

This marks PM Modi's fourth visit to Uzbekistan, following previous diplomatic engagements in 2015, alongside subsequent visits in 2016 and 2022 to attend SCO Summits. Bilateral and multilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Tashkent has expanded steadily over the years, highlighted by President Mirziyoyev's State Visit to India in 2018 and his participation in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in 2019.

Next Stop: SCO Summit

Following the bilateral leg in Tashkent, PM Modi will proceed to Bishkek at the invitation of Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov to attend the 26th SCO Summit, which commemorates a quarter-century of the organisation.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation has ten member states with a combined territory of about 36 million kilometres and a population of over 3.4 billion. It represents about 25 per cent of global GDP and over 15 per cent of international trade. In 2017, full membership of the organisation was granted to India. (ANI)