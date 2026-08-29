The Irish government has allocated EUR 500,000 in emergency funding for Nepal after devastating floods and landslides killed over 600 people. The aid will be channeled through the Red Cross to provide shelter, water, and healthcare.

The Irish government has allocated EUR 500,000 in emergency funding to assist Nepal in the wake of catastrophic flooding and landslides that hit the country earlier this week and have claimed over 600 lives so far.

The aid package was announced jointly by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Helen McEntee TD and Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora Neale Richmond TD.

The Irish Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the disaster, triggered by flash floods on Wednesday, has caused extensive destruction, displacement, and loss of life across several regions. Initial humanitarian assessments indicate that over 10,000 households require immediate support. It added that the funding will be directed to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) Nepal Floods Appeal and distributed through the Nepalese Red Cross. Immediate relief operations will focus on providing emergency shelter, safe drinking water, first aid, healthcare, and essential supplies, as well as restoring access to communities isolated by landslips.

"The humanitarian priorities currently include emergency shelter, safe drinking water, basic relief items, first aid and health support, as well as restoring access to communities that have been isolated by the flooding and landslides. While initial assessments are ongoing, more than 10,000 households are estimated to require immediate assistance," the Ministry wrote in a statement.

Reaffirming Ireland's solidarity with affected communities, Minister McEntee said, "My thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones, their homes or their livelihoods as a result of these devastating floods and landslides in Nepal."

"This is a deeply distressing time for families and communities who are facing the aftermath of a disaster that has caused such terrible loss and destruction. Ireland stands with the people of Nepal at this difficult time. We are providing EUR500,000 in emergency assistance through the Red Cross to help get vital support to those who need it most -- including shelter, clean water, healthcare and essential relief supplies," he added.

Minister Richmond added that the allocation builds on Ireland's history of disaster response and will complement ongoing efforts by the Irish Red Cross and Irish Aid's regional humanitarian partners.

"Ireland has a proud history of responding to need when disasters strike. The flooding and landslides in Nepal have had a devastating impact, claiming lives, displacing families and causing extensive damage to homes and infrastructure. The funding announced today will support the IFRC and the Nepalese Red Cross as they deliver life-saving support to those affected. It will also complement the support being provided directly by the Irish Red Cross, via its Emergency Appeal, and its long-standing partnership with its sister National Society in Nepal, as well as the response being delivered by Irish Aid's wider network of humanitarian partners," the Minister said, according to the MFA.

Devastating Impact and Rescue Efforts

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Bhotekoshi flood disaster in Nepal has reached 626, while 2,426 people remain missing, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA).

As per the latest update issued by NDRRMA, the highest number of bodies were recovered in Chitwan, where 233 bodies, including various human remains, were found. Nawalparasi East reported 158 deaths, followed by Nuwakot with 51, Gorkha with 48, Nawalparasi West with 47, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 31, Rasua with 13, and other affected areas.

The authority said 2,426 people were still reported missing. Among them were 27 Nepal Police personnel, 45 Nepal Army personnel, 13 Armed Police Force personnel, 15 Customs Office personnel and four Immigration Office personnel.

As of 8 am on Saturday, Nepal Army and rescue teams have evacuated 2,265 people, including 163 foreign nationals, in Army helicopters; 200 people were rescued on the ground, and 1,706 injured individuals were provided medical care at the Emergency Treatment Centre.

India is providing relief and rescue support to the Himalayan country, as the third flight with assistance reached Kathmandu on Friday. Relief supplies were handed over to Nepal's minister Mahabir Pun. India also sent an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team. (ANI)