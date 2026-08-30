Nepal Home Minister visits flood-hit Nuwakot amid warnings of rising waters in Bhote Koshi River. India sends a fourth aid flight with 11 tons of relief. The death toll has risen to 675, with over 2,400 missing across several districts.

Nepal Home Minister Sudan Gurung on Sunday visited the flood-affected area in Nuwakot and gave instructions to rescue teams as rescue and relief operations continue in the flood-hit region.

NDRRMA Issues Flood Warning

Meanwhile, Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) on Sunday warned that the flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further, urging personnel involved in search, rescue and relief operations to exercise utmost caution.

In a post on X, NDRRMA said, "Alert: The flow of the flood in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa has reportedly increased further The authority urged all personnel engaged in search, rescue and relief operations in affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, as well as surrounding regions, to remain vigilant.

NDRRMA further said, "Therefore, all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations in affected areas including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and surrounding regions, as well as those in riparian zones and other relevant parties, are requested to exercise utmost caution." The disaster management authority said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide further information. "We will provide updates as soon as further information is received," NDRRMA said.

India Sends Aid to Support Rescue Operations

Meanwhile, India sent its fourth flight to Kathmandu carrying essential supplies and specialised technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations. In a post on X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu. It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal's ongoing rescue & relief operations."

Indian Embassy in Nepal, through its official handle on X, "India in Nepal", said the fourth flight was carrying 11 tons of relief materials, which had been handed over to Nepal. India in Nepal said in a post on X, "With Nepal. The fourth flight, carrying 11 tons of relief materials, has arrived in Nepal, and those relief materials have been handed over. This includes a tunnel technical team equipped for search and rescue operations, a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief materials such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits."

Nepal Acknowledges 'Generous' Indian Support

Earlier, speaking in Trishuli, Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle said Nepal had received substantial assistance from India, with three cargo planes having already arrived. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had expressed solidarity with Nepal and pledged support for the country. "We've received very generous supplies from India. I think three cargo planes have already arrived. Prime Minister Modi and the EAM have been very positive about expressing their solidarity and even pledging any amount of support that Nepal needs," Wagle said.

Wagle also said Nepal was concerned about Indian pilgrims stranded amid the situation and that their rescue was being treated as a priority. "They've also been concerned a little bit about a number of Indian pilgrims who have been stranded, and their rescue is also a priority for us," he said.

The development comes as emergency services and local administration units along the river basin have been placed on standby in Nuwakot and Dhading.

Death Toll Rises to 675, Over 2,400 Missing

Meanwhile, the death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As of 6:30 pm, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge.

Government Vows Full Support for Rehabilitation

Reinforcing the state's commitment to relief and reconstruction, Prime Minister Balen Shah on Saturday declared that the Government of Nepal remains on high alert and will operate at full capacity until every flood-affected citizen is safe and rehabilitated following the catastrophic August 26 Bhote Koshi River floods. (ANI)