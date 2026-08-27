Devastating flash floods in Nepal's Nuwakot district have left hundreds missing, including 178 Indian nationals. Locals face widespread destruction while India's EAM S Jaishankar reviews the situation and sends humanitarian aid.

The devastating flash floods that recently struck Nepal have left a trail of utter ruin in the worst-affected Devighat area of Nuwakot district, where raging waters have severely damaged roads, ruptured buildings, and rendered entire neighbourhoods homeless.

Hundreds of Travellers, Including 178 Indians, Missing

Corroborating the expanding casualty and missing figures, the Nepal Tourism Board stated on Thursday that preliminary agency-wise records from trekking and travel companies have identified 644 missing travellers from the affected area, including 178 Indian nationals, 53 citizens from Ukraine, 35 from Australia, 25 from Canada, and 127 Nepali nationals, with authorities actively verifying the data in coordination with local guides and security agencies.

Locals Recount Desperate Scramble for Survival

Reporting from the ground, locals in the worst-hit Devighat area detailed to ANI the harrowing aftermath and the desperate scramble for survival amidst widespread destruction, blocked access routes, and lingering fears of further casualties.

Detailing the immediate personal tragedy and the scarcity of resources on the ground, local resident Janak Bahadur Nepali said, "My house has sunk. Except for 2-3 people, all others are safe in the village. We are facing challenges regarding food and living. Currently, we have not received anything from the government."

Highlighting the sheer scale of the local catastrophe and the individuals still unaccounted for, another local resident noted, "Devighat is the worst-affected area. Some people from here are missing."

Describing the severe logistical gridlock and the grim search for victims buried beneath the debris, a local added, "The biggest challenge is that there are no roads now. Mud and rubble have accumulated here now. The bridge that existed here was washed away. Two bodies were retrieved from here in the morning. We suspect many people might be buried under the rubble here."

The aftermath across the Devighat area presents a harrowing scene of mangled vehicles, shattered buildings, and broken communication arteries, as local residents continue to grapple with the monumental task of clearing heavy mud and rubble in the wake of the disaster.

India Reviews Crisis, Prioritises Safety of Nationals

Meanwhile, in New Delhi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar convened a high-level review meeting on Thursday alongside Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, senior ministry officials, and India's diplomatic envoys stationed in Kathmandu and Beijing to evaluate the unfolding humanitarian crisis triggered by severe flooding across neighbouring Nepal.

During the strategy session, the External Affairs Minister emphasised that immediate diplomatic and administrative priorities remain firmly focused on verifying the safety and whereabouts of Indian nationals caught in the disaster zones.

Inter-Agency Coordination Underway

Providing formal updates regarding the review proceedings via social media platform X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated, "Held a review meeting with Foreign Secretary, Team MEA and our Ambassadors in Kathmandu and Beijing on the Nepal flood disaster. Urgent efforts are underway to ascertain the status and well-being of all Indians in the flood-affected areas."

Elaborating on ongoing inter-agency collaboration and bilateral coordination frameworks, EAM Jaishankar further stated, "MEA is coordinating with various Ministries, State Governments, tour operators and project authorities in this regard. We are working closely with the Nepali side, both on this aspect and on the relief efforts."

Humanitarian Aid Airlifted

The high-level assessment comes on the heels of swift operational measures executed earlier in the day, during which New Delhi airlifted a second consignment consisting of 37.5 tonnes of vital humanitarian aid, essential pharmaceuticals, and emergency food rations to bolster local disaster response operations in Kathmandu. (ANI)

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